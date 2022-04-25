The Arts & Climate Initiative and Sacred Stages, LLC Presents A Livestream Of EARTH INTENTION: A CLIMATE CABARET

The Arts & Climate Initiative (formerly The Arctic Cycle), in collaboration with Sacred Stages, LLC presents a live streamed performance of Earth Intention: A Climate Cabaret, a celebration of our beautiful planet with renowned singers and musicians, and expert speakers on environmental issues. The event is taking place at The Plum @ Traver Hollow House, a private salon space in the Catskill Mountains of New York State, and made available to people everywhere.

Performers include Sandra Bargman, GiGi Buddie, Denise DiRenzo, Daryl Kojak, Laurie Krauz, Julie Last, and Michael Louis, with mini-presentations by Tom Alworth (New York State Parks and Recreation), Taylor Jaffe (Catskill MountainKeeper), and Cal Trumann (New Yorkers for Clean Power).

Cabaret and salon culture have historically pushed artistic boundaries and fostered the exchange of ideas around pressing social, scientific, and political issues. Earth Intention follows in this tradition. Chantal Bilodeau, Artistic Director of the Arts & Climate Initiative, says of the project: "After two years of isolation, having an opportunity to gather as a community and engage with the climate crisis in a way that is empowering and joyful is more important than ever." Sandra Bargman, founder of Sacred Stages, LLC, adds: "I can think of no better community of which to be a part than the one built and gathered around the care for and reverence of Mother Earth. All work, all play, all spiritual understanding leads back to our relationship to her."

Earth Intention takes place on Saturday May 21 @ 4 pm ET and Sunday May 22 @ 2 pm ET. Ticket holders will be able to watch the show live and for up to 72 hours after the scheduled performance. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at https://artsandclimate.org/earth-intention.

The Arts & Climate Initiative uses storytelling and live performance to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action. Operating on the principle that complex problems must be addressed through collaborative efforts, we work with artists across disciplines and geographic borders, solicit input from researchers in the humanities, natural sciences, and social sciences, and actively seek community and educational partners.

Sacred Stages is an LLC with the mission to support seekers on their journey of self-discovery and connection to Life. Sacred Stages is both a venue, through sacred theater and media, and a process, using actor-inspired techniques for personal insight and transformation. Founder Sandra Bargman is a 35+ year professional actor/singer/presentation coach and a seminary trained, ordained Inter-Spiritual Minister/Counselor.