Tenor Brian Cheney to Present Ralph Vaughan Williams' SONGS OF TRAVEL on Stageit 

This Thursday, 6/11, Tenor Brian Cheney with Pianist Cathy Venable will perform Ralph Vaughan Williams' song cycle, Songs of Travel at 7pm EDT on Stageit. The duo have performed the cycle together throughout the United States including their critically acclaimed recital at Weill Hall at Carnegie Hall in 2008. "I have never heard the song cycle sung by a tenor with such authority and expressiveness." The New York Sun

Thursday marks Cheney's 11th consecutive weekly concert on Stageit, a successful online platform for artists to perform from their homes. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", this versatile singer has displayed his flexibility as a performing artist by offering programs from "Verdi & Puccini - Tenor Hits", "Musical Theatre Favorites", "Movie Musicals", to French and Italian Art Song all from his home studio in a full HD audio and video experience.

The Songs of Travel marks Cheney's first split screen performance with another artist. Cathy Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

Tickets for the Songs of Travel are "pay what you can" and can be purchased at https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney_cathy_venable/songs_of_travel/83636

