Tammy Faye & Penny Arcade Livestream Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets just went on sale for two of the most wildly original club acts in New York... Both are here before the election, fulfilling Pangea's promise to inaugurate shows taped on our jewelbox stage for at-home audiences. The new series is called Pangea's "Ghost Light Series."



First, the acidly funny in-character singer-improvisor Tammy Faye Starlite stars in "Tammy Faye Starlite: Standing By" on Friday October 23 at 8pm EST. Second the beloved Downtown renegade Penny Arcade stages her new mixed media performance, "Notes from the Underground," airing it on Friday October 30, also at 8pm.



Livestream tickets for Tammy Faye Starlite are $20 and can be purchased at www.pangeanyc.com. Livestream tickets for Penny Arcade are $20 and can be purchased at www.pangeanyc.com.



Further dates for the series, staged in Pangea's intimate showroom before a ghost audience, will be announced soon. Recently Pangea resumed indoor dining at 25% capacity and will continue its popular outdoor café featuring occasional unannounced performers, for a suitable time as weather permits.



In "Tammy Faye Starlite: Standing By" the far-right Southern evangelical country singer, who shares a name with Starlite (but little else), returns to New York for a pep rally in which she sings the songs of Patti Smith, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Pete Townsend, Jim Morrison. Ever modest, she includes several of her own inspirational tunes in this remarkable new show featuring her frequent musicianaries, Keith Hartel on bass and Richard Feridun on guitars. Her director is Michael Schiralli.



Avant-garde legend Penny Arcade's "Notes From The Underground" investigates where we are right now and offers an antidote to the rise of authoritarianism, virtue signaling, the pc highjacking of language, and the erasure of history. With an extraordinary soundscape of rock 'n roll culled from the past 60 years and live-mixed by Arcade's long-time collaborator Steve Zehentner, Arcade sings and riffs her fearless, often prescient critique of our reality, while personifying the values that once made downtown NYC a gritty, authentic and creative Mecca.



"It's as if you were actually here!" says music director Stephen Shanaghan of the two downtown icons in their new shows. With co-owner Arnoldo Caballero y Cespedes, Shanaghan has made Pangea a major hub of the burgeoning alt-cabaret movement since introducing music and performance in January 2015. Artists like Arcade, and Starlite, whom The New York Times has called "jaw-dropping" and "revelatory" are what make the difference.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You