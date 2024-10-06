Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tony Bennett Tribute Show, "Tony Bennett: His Words and Music," is now available for booking! After a successful run at New York City's GreenRoom 42 to commemorate the first anniversary of the legendary singer's passing, Nelson Aspen and Allyson Briggs are now making their 70 minute jazz tribute available for engagements at your venue.

This unique, family-friendly production features personal video clips from cabaret star Aspen's time with the artist born Anthony Dominick Benedetto as well as reflections on Bennett's humanitarian work, career highlights and support of young musicians. And, of course, plenty of songs from The Great American Songbook that Tony Bennett infused with his signature style.

"The hardest part of putting this show together," Aspen explains, "was choosing which songs to perform. His catalogue of material is so vast and his performances so instantly recognizable, we had to be very discerning about how to best honor this icon."

Two dozen songs comprise the set list, climaxing with an exciting "Mega-Medley" described by reviewer Bart Greenberg as "a well-designed conglomeration that picks up speed with each succeeding selection to produce a great deal of energy."

Just as Tony Bennett was famous for his duets with other singing stars, most notably female artists like Diana Krall, Amy Winehouse, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand and Lady Gaga, Aspen co-stars with versatile jazz artist Allyson Briggs, bandleader of Fleur Seule. Together, Aspen and Briggs reinterpret some of those same arrangements as they have in previous outings at NYC's Tavern on the Green, GreenRoom 42 and Triad Theater, bringing the duets of Tony Bennett and his musical collaborators to life!

Briggs notes, "Tony Bennett chose purposeful collaborations to compliment and sometimes contrast his signature style and his openness to explore new genres allowed him to remain relevant and fresh his entire career."

Aspen promises an intimate way for audiences to remember Bennett's artistry, life and legacy. "Everyone has a story about Tony and his generosity of spirit, whether they ever got the privilege to meet him or not. Now we can all come together and share that."

Contact Nelson Aspen or Allyson Briggs for more information on booking performances of "Tony Bennett: His Words and Music." nelsonaspen@yahoo.com. abriggsnyc@gmail.com

Comments