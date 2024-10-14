THOSE GIRLS Bring 'The One-Offs Set' To Pangea This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ONE MORE TIME! Come join the multi-award winning vocal group THOSE GIRLS as they bring back this special one-nighter of tales and tunes they've only done once, mostly from shows outside of their own!

This evening's a new eclectic mix of pop, country, show tunes, and more - the Beatles to the Broadway - in arrangements only ever heard in public for about four minutes (or less) until now, plus a few brand new ones for good measure. Expect lush harmonies & lots of laughs!

Tickets online are $20. Tickets at the door, if available, are $25 (Cash Only). The artists are offering an additional $5 discount code for online advance tickets for Manhattan Association of Cabarets (MAC) members - please email Karen Mack at karen@karenmack.com with MAC CODE in the subject line for details.

The house opens at 6:00pm for food and beverage service, and credit cards are welcome. There is a $20 minimum per person (food or beverage), and seating is first come first served, so early arrival is recommended.

THOSE GIRLS are Eve Eaton, Rachel Hanser, Karen Mack and Wendy Russell, and this evening is accompanied by musical director Steven Ray Watkins at the piano.

