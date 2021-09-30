THE WORLD TO COME: THE SONGS OF FIVEBORO LIVE to be Presented at The Green Room 42

The World to Come: The Songs of Fiveboro, featuring songs from the hit audio series, The World to Come (@W2CMusical), will perform live in concert on Monday, October 25th, at 9:30pm at the Green Room 42. The evening marks the world premiere live performance of music from the series which was created and recorded remotely within the confines of the quarantimes. The concert will also celebrate the release of the Season 1 finale, airing on Monday, October 4th, available on all major podcasting services.

The evening will be directed by the series's Showrunner, Rachel Klein (Red Roses, Green Gold; Around the World in 80 Days) with Music, Arrangements and Music Direction by Andy Peterson (Tootsie; Atomic), and Lyrics by Erik Ransom (Offie Award winner for Best Musical, GRINDR the Opera.) The concert of selected songs will feature performances by Justin Sargent (Spiderman: Turn off the Dark; Rock of Ages), Marissa Rosen (For the Girls w/ Kristin Chenoweth), Mac award winner Tara Martinez, Em Grosland ("New Amsterdam"), Radio City's Sandra Marante, Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line), Tsebiyah Mishael Derry (SKiNFoLK: An American Show), Jonathan Hoover (Joseph International Tour; @inappropriatepatti), Joanna Carpenter ("King's Blade") and Erik Ransom, with musical performances by Andy Peterson, Mike Lunoe (Chicago; Audio Producer of The World to Come), Debbie Christine Tjong (Rags Parkland), Michael Ferrara (Flying Over Sunset) and Mike Rosengarten (Be More Chill). The evening will be Emceed by Remy Germinario (Buyer and Cellar; @RemyGerminario) and Kate Hoover (The Imbible).

Timed entrance tickets available for 8:45pm, 9:00pm and 9:15pm. Concert begins at 9:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased HERE!

The World to Come is an epic episodic musical saga available on all major podcasting platforms. The series' 12-episode first season was recorded and engineered entirely in isolation between June and September 2020. This epic, serial adventure is set in a semi-dystopian future. The series blends musical styles and pop culture genres, brought to life by a cast of over 20 actors and more than a dozen creatives. The World to Come is one of the most ambitious audio-centric projects to come out of the quarantine.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.