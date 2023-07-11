THE VOICE's Wendy Moten to Return to Birdland in August

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present return of Nashville vocalist Wendy Moten – best known for her 2021 run on NBC’s “The Voice” – on Monday, August 21 at 7:00 PM. This is Moten’s return to the venue following her sold-out debut at Birdland last May and a six-show engagement at Birdland Theater that fall. Next month’s performance will feature compositions from Richard Whiting to the Queen of Soul. Most recently Wendy made another appearance on “The Voice” to perform with CeeLo Green for Blake Shelton’s final show. Wendy’s new single “Don’t Give Up” was released earlier this year. At Birdland, her special guest will be David M. Santos, the acclaimed musician, songwriter and producer. She will be joined by Mike Ricchiuti on keyboards, Brian Delaney on drums, David M. Santos on bass, and Paul Livant on guitar. There is a $50 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Wendy Moten is an exceptional singer, a pure musical spirit, and a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music business as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm during her remarkable run on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021. She turned all four judges chairs during her blind audition and ended up as a finalist. A native of Memphis, Wendy sang Pop/R&B on a major label in the ‘90s, then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She has recorded duets with Michael McDonald, Julio Iglesias, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’, Buddy Guy, Paul Brown, John Oates, and others. Wendy has performed as a solo artist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and recently with Blake Shelton. A member of the Grammy-winning Texas swing band The Time Jumpers, she has been the featured artist at the Country Music Hall of Fame Musicians Spotlight series.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Wendy Moten on Monday, August 21 at 7:00 PM. There is a $50 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

-----------------------------------------------------

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city’s post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 14-16 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Billy Stritch

Billy Stritch is one of the premier singer-pianists on the New York and national jazz and cabaret scenes. He began his career in Houston, Texas, where he formed the vocal trio Montgomery, Plant and Stritch. The trio performed all over New York and Europe from 1983 until they disbanded in 1990. A chance meeting with Liza Minnelli in 1991 resulted in her asking him to create vocal arrangements for the record-breaking extravaganza Liza Stepping Out at Radio City Music Hall. In addition to his 25-year collaboration as accompanist and opening act for Liza, Billy recently toured with the legendary Tony Bennett as Tony’s pianist and musical director. A solo entertainer in his own right, Billy has performed his own shows across the country. Billy also serves as musical director for such leading vocalists as Linda Eder, Christine Ebersole and Linda Lavin. When he’s not on the road, he is the pianist for Jim Caruso’s Cast Party open mic night every Monday at Birdland. During Covid-19, he hosted his own weekly Facebook live-stream show “Billy’s Place,” celebrating the Great American Songbook with songs and stories from his varied career. He has recorded five solo albums and his latest release Billy’s Place (Club44 Records) is a collection of his favorite songs from these online concerts.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



July 17 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross

Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan’s famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noël Coward’s Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won’t Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 20 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Bryan Eng Sextet – “Swingin' Standards”

Multi-faceted Broadway actor and acclaimed jazz pianist and singer Bryan Eng is one of the most promising and accomplished entertainers of his generation. With a sound and showmanship compared to jazz masters such as Nat King Cole and Harry Connick Jr., Eng’s musicality packs a punch of energy that manages to maintain an alluring level of intimacy.

At 24 years old, Eng has already made big strides across industries in entertainment. He has been featured in movies, TV, commercials, and at venues including Broadway, the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and Birdland His ability to compose and arrange music for all styles has led him to musical collaborations with stars such as Heather Headley, Stephen Colbert, and The American Pops Orchestra. Eng attended Northwestern University where his Chicago acclaim proved inevitable. Chicago Now proclaimed, “Bryan Eng is one of Chicago’s bright stars.” Eng was invited to join the Broadway cast of Plaza Suite with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. Now a New York star in ascension, Eng recently acted in an episode of “Law and Order” and performs regularly around the city.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 21-23 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Carole J. Bufford – “Divine Decadence”

With a seductive blend of vintage charm and modern flair, "Divine Decadence" combines the best of the past and present, showcasing a diverse collection of songs spanning from the Roaring 1920s to the Vibrant 2020s. This captivating cabaret takes audiences on a dazzling 100 year journey celebrating the evolution of music and capturing the spirit of each decade. Carole J. Bufford and her trio breathe new life into timeless classics and offer scintillating takes on some of today's current hits. The show features songs made famous by Barbra Streisand, Ella Fitzgerald, Adele, Tina Turner, Solomon Burke, Patsy Cline, Liza Minnelli, Nancy Wilson, Amy Winehouse, Frank Sinatra, and more. Carole J. Bufford has become one of the most sought-after young performers in the New York nightclub and jazz scene. Her recent shows, “speak easy” (featuring the Grammy Award-winning Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks) and “Body & Soul” earned her rave reviews across the board, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. Carole is the recipient of a Nightlife, Bistro and BroadwayWorld Award for Outstanding Vocalist. She was featured in Michael Feinstein’s Great American Songbook series at Jazz at Lincoln Center.

$35 tables / $25 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

July 24 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Julie Benko – “Julie Sings Jule”

Funny Girl star and Broadway’s newest sensation Julie Benko will perform “Julie Sings Jule,” a concert celebrating the songs of Jule Styne. Amidst one of Broadway’s most inspiring stories, Styne’s music transformed Benko into “the greatest star.” Julie brings her trademark charm, comedic timing, and sterling vocals to her namesake’s songbook, performing such classics as “Just in Time,” “The Party’s Over,” “Make Someone Happy,” “People,” and “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” as well as lesser-known gems from Styne’s forgotten shows. The evening features Jason Yeager on piano, Michael O’Brien on bass, Jay Sawyer on drums, and Andy Warren on trumpet. Julie Benko is currently marching her band out on Broadway, where you can catch her as the alternate for Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Thursday evenings. Benko will return to Broadway this fall in Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman’s Harmony. Her new record Hand in Hand (Club44 Records), an award-winning duo effort with her jazz-pianist spouse Jason Yeager, and debut album Introducing Julie Benko, are available wherever music is streaming.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Daniel Reichard – “It’s You I Like”

Broadway and concert star Daniel Reichard, who originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the musical, Jersey Boys, will present a compilation of iconic, nostalgic tunes from our childhoods re-explored through an adult perspective. The evening intends to be an emotional, summertime pick-me-up, exploring the themes of self-esteem, motivation, curiosity, and communication. Reichard will be supported by musical director and pianist Micha Gilad, drummer Alex Wyatt, and bassist Brian Holtz. Reichard’s signature style and talent paved the way to starring roles in New York City, including his portrayals of Candide in Leonard Bernstein’s Candide at New York City Opera and pop artist Keith Haring in The Public Theater’s Radiant Baby. Over the past decade, Reichard has toured the world with his Jersey Boys co-stars as a founding member of the vocal group, The Midtown Men. They have performed over 1,000 concerts and recorded two albums and two public television specials. Reichard has guest starred with 35 major symphonies, including the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, and the Philadelphia Pops.

$50/75 + $20 food/drink minimum