THE TWISTED CHRISTMAS SHOW to be Presented at The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present "THE TWISTED CHRISTMAS SHOW" on December 4th, 6th and 7th at 9:30 PM. SNL meets Bad Santa in a warped musical variety show that roasts the holidays!

We're not just spoofing Christmas carols and holiday pop songs-we're giving them a one-way ticket to the North Pole of absurdity. It's all about an eclectic, zany vibe.

THE TWISTED CHRISTMAS SHOW is created by Pamela Bob, VP Boyle and Mark Fifer.

"Pamela, Mark and I have known each other for decades, having worked together on various theatre projects over the years. With everything going on in the world, we really wanted to collaborate on something fun-and laugh our asses off while doing it-so we created something for the holidays that's...well, cheeky and fresh. If you're easily offended, go see The Rockettes." -VP Boyle

Featuring an all-star cast of comedy scene stealers from Broadway to Hollywood including Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pamela Bob, Elijah Caldwell, Carlie Craig, Ryan Knowles, Anne Fraser Thomas, and Bill Coyne as "Drunk AF Santa."

The show's music has an eclectic vibe that includes RuPaul to Salt-N-Pepa to Three Dog Night. It's an evening of irreverent comedic vignettes drizzled with fun, interesting surprises and cheeky sketch comedy. Choreography by Sarah Jenkins, music supervision by Mark Fifer, directed by VP Boyle.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present THE TWISTED CHRISTMAS SHOW on December 4, 6 and 7 at 9:30 PM.

Tickets are available starting at $25, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Instagram, Facebook and TikTok: @twistedchristmasshow

Comments