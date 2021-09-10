THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW to Return to Joe's Pub

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show will return to Joe's Pub on 11/1 at 8pm. A Halloween treat that puts the signature stripped-down Skivvies stamp on the iconic songs from the cult favorite.

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina are The Skivvies and will be joined with special guests:

Tony Winner Michael Cerveris, Tony Nominee Tom Hewitt, Tony Nominee Alison Fraser, Nick Adams, J. Harrison Ghee, Krysta Rodriguez, Travis Kent, Christina Bianco, Asmeret Ghebremichael, Marissa Rosen, Nathan Lee Graham, and Rob Morrison.

Tickets at publictheater.org

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show Album is available for download and streaming on all music platforms .