News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE MEG SPECTRE SPECTACULAR To Return To The KGB Bar Red Room

The performance will take place on Thursday, March 27th at 7pm.

By: Mar. 21, 2025
THE MEG SPECTRE SPECTACULAR To Return To The KGB Bar Red Room Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Surprise! THE MEG SPECTRE SPECTACULAR, a "musical comedy extravaganza done in earnest", is set to return to the renowned KGB Bar Red Room on Thursday, March 27th at 7pm!

The lightly-plotted, underground, cult-comedy-cabaret show, is headed by enigmatic actress/comedian MEG SPECTRE (of Matthew Gasda's Zoomers, among others).

The show will include "classic meg bangers, silly comedy, a time traveling telephone, and fun fun fun!" and will feature stand-up sets from comedians William Banks, Pia Marchetti, Danya Trommer, and Jack Reichert.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos