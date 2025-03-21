THE MEG SPECTRE SPECTACULAR To Return To The KGB Bar Red Room

The performance will take place on Thursday, March 27th at 7pm.
Surprise! THE MEG SPECTRE SPECTACULAR, a "musical comedy extravaganza done in earnest", is set to return to the renowned KGB Bar Red Room on Thursday, March 27th at 7pm!
The lightly-plotted, underground, cult-comedy-cabaret show, is headed by enigmatic actress/comedian MEG SPECTRE (of Matthew Gasda's Zoomers, among others).
The show will include "classic meg bangers, silly comedy, a time traveling telephone, and fun fun fun!" and will feature stand-up sets from comedians William Banks, Pia Marchetti, Danya Trommer, and Jack Reichert.
