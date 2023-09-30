ZOOMERS Comes To The Brooklyn Center For Theatre Research

'ZOOMERS' explores the challenges faced by Gen Z in a witty and thought-provoking dramedy at The Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research.

By: Sep. 30, 2023

Matthew Gasda (DIMES SQUARE and Other Plays), is debuting his new play 'ZOOMERS' in October at the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research. 'ZOOMERS' is a cutting and incisive dramedy that dives into the everyday milieu of Gen Z life.

Jacob and Michael are roommates who seem to have it all: Ivy League degrees, more weed than they can smoke, and endless repetitive rounds of 'Smash Bros'. But two years after graduating they find themselves adrift in the social landscape of New York. Jacob is left reeling from a long-term toxic relationship and Michael dares to explore new sides of himself; their psyches rest in the balance. Will their lives reflect the open-mindedness and self-awareness of the internet generation and allow them to reach self-actualization, or will they sink up to their necks into the worst parts of themselves?

Featuring Henry Lynch, Jonah O'Hara David, Renee Nicole Powell, Tamir Baldwin, Callan Shattuck, Meg Spectre, Sophia Engelsberg, George Olesky, Adiàn Ben Malek, Merinda Akindele, Lucien Edme, Nicki Kissil, Izabel Mar, and Helena Frances Dreyer.

Directed by Matthew Gasda, assistant directed by Asli Mumtas.

Original music by H.G. Welp.

Company manager: Anastasia Wolfe.

Matthew Gasda has been featured in The New York Times, Spike Art Magazine, Bomb Mag, Vulture, Byline, Air Mail, and the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, among other publications. An excerpt of 'DIMES SQUARE' can be found in Forever Magazine.

'ZOOMERS' is produced by the Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research, a new Brooklyn theater company founded by Matthew Gasda, George Olesky, Izabel Mar, Mia Vallet, and Steven Ebert. ZOOMERS will be shown in rep with other plays. @bkcenterfortheatreresearch




