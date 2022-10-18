Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE GOLDEN PROJECT: GOLDEN AGE SONGS REINVENTED to be Presented at 54 Below in November

Featuring medleys and mashups, new takes on classic songs, and favorites from Oklahoma!, Cinderella, She Loves Me and more.

Oct. 18, 2022  

It's time to "sing happy!" Join in at 54 Below for The Golden Project: an evening of familiar tunes reinvented. Rising musical theatre artists explore the question of which musicals written and performed during Broadway's "golden age" (1943-1967) should be dusted off the shelf, and have some new life breathed into them. Featuring medleys and mashups, new takes on classic songs, and favorites from Oklahoma!, Cinderella, She Loves Me and more. The Golden Project celebrates what the future of golden age could be! Directed/Produced by Doug Gallo, Co-Produced by Nicolette O'Keefe and Leah Vicencio with Musical Direction by Jake Goodman.

The Golden Project plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 10th, 2022. There is a $35-$45 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

FEATURING: Ernest Allen, Alyssa Cassese, Bella DePaola, Emma Diner, Patrick Falk, George Franklin, Jake Goodman, Gabriela Hernandez, Chaeyeon Kim, Riki Klaskin, Jonah Lione, Isabella Lopez, Camila Rivera, Hailey Schwartz, Sabrina Shah, Talib Thompson, Sam Woo, Alexandra VanZwieten, Jenna Young, and Arielle Zaytsev.

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS ® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54Below.com.


