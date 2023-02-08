Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FEMALE GAZE Comes to Caveat in the LES Next Week

The event is on Thursday February 16th, at 9:30 PM.

Feb. 08, 2023  

THE FEMALE GAZE Comes to Caveat in the LES Next Week

THE FEMALE GAZE, a supersize parody of The View with over a dozen comedian co-hosts, is BACK on Thursday February 16th, at 9:30 PM at Caveat in the LES for a post-Valentines Self-Care Extravaganza Show! Come along as the cohosts examine the best ways to love yourself so someone else will too!

Join us for the only daytime talk show at night with a rapid-fire round up of pop culture, news bites, hot tips, self care, and our VERY special guest, PRINCE HARRY, FORMERLY OF ENGLAND!!!!!! (AKA Jordan Dean from Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace).

The Female Gaze is an all-star cast of veteran NYC improvisers/comedians/stand ups who have appeared on your screens and stages, from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Last Week Tonight, Broad City, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Younger, on Broadway and more! Panelist are: Caitlin Bitzegaio, Maya Deshmukh, Amanda Dieli, Cody Lindquist, Nanie Méndez, Alise Morales, Nayomi Reghay, Glo Taverez, Natasha Vaynblat, Sarah Grace Welbourn & Moujan Zolfaghari

Tickets: $15 advanced, $20 at the door, $10 livestream; with a discount code "WHOOPIE";

Caveat Theater @ 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002




CUFFED UP at Caveat is the premiere improvised comedy dating show that makes cuffing season (a period of time where single people begin looking for short term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year) HOT! 
Bruce Clough returns to Don't Tell Mama with From Out of the Blues, a timely, therapeutic celebration of blues music related to the New Orleans region.
Shaun Cassidy’s three-night return to the NYC stage - his debut at 54 Below - sold out in less than five minutes, prompting the venue to announce that due to enthusiastic demand, two additional shows will be added to singer, writer, and multi-platinum artist's run following one of the fastest selling on-sales in the venue’s history.
BIRDLAND THEATER will present George Abud and Katrina Lenk – who starred together in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical The Band’s Visit – in “Abud & Lenk: Swung” on Monday, March 6 at 7:00 PM.

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

February 7, 2023

