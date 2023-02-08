THE FEMALE GAZE Comes to Caveat in the LES Next Week

THE FEMALE GAZE, a supersize parody of The View with over a dozen comedian co-hosts, is BACK on Thursday February 16th, at 9:30 PM at Caveat in the LES for a post-Valentines Self-Care Extravaganza Show! Come along as the cohosts examine the best ways to love yourself so someone else will too!

Join us for the only daytime talk show at night with a rapid-fire round up of pop culture, news bites, hot tips, self care, and our VERY special guest, PRINCE HARRY, FORMERLY OF ENGLAND!!!!!! (AKA Jordan Dean from Lifetime's Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace).

The Female Gaze is an all-star cast of veteran NYC improvisers/comedians/stand ups who have appeared on your screens and stages, from The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Last Week Tonight, Broad City, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Younger, on Broadway and more! Panelist are: Caitlin Bitzegaio, Maya Deshmukh, Amanda Dieli, Cody Lindquist, Nanie Méndez, Alise Morales, Nayomi Reghay, Glo Taverez, Natasha Vaynblat, Sarah Grace Welbourn & Moujan Zolfaghari

Tickets: $15 advanced, $20 at the door, $10 livestream; with a discount code "WHOOPIE";

Caveat Theater @ 21 A Clinton St, New York, NY 10002