THE CORN MO & LOVE SHOW Will Return to The Slipper Room at the End of the Month

On the last Monday of every month, The Love Show and Corn Mo bring an intimate evening of entertainment to the legendary Slipper Room.



Troubadour and raconteur Corn Mo brings his patented combination of original songs and rambling, off-kilter anecdotes. Angela Harriell choreographs original numbers for The Love Show Dancers that feature dance performance, burlesque, and saucy surprises! Trivia contests entertain with questions charaded by the Love Show Dancers with prizes of insignificant worth!

This month, we have TWO special guests! The operatic-burlesque-wonder-person Queensiñera and the one-man dance recitalist Dan Danger!



Monday, February 24, 2019

Doors at 7 PM

Show at 8 PM



$15 pre-sale

$20 at the door

$30 pre-sale reserved

Tickets available at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-corn-mo-love-show-show-tickets-86618689833



The Slipper Room

167 Orchard Street

(entrance on Stanton)

New York, NY, 10002

www.slipperroom.com



The Love Show



The Love Show is a theatrical dance company that combines cabaret, ballet, contemporary, rock, comedy and theater into creative performances all over the US and beyond. The Love Show has entertained all audiences, rocking stages from The Bowery Ballroom to The Public's Shakespeare in The Park. The Love Show has been commissioned to perform original choreography for clients including Banksy, Veuve Clicquot, Vogue Magazine and TNT.



The Love Show's production work includes their very popular holiday show, "Nutcracker: Rated R", which ran for 7 sold out seasons in New York and also toured in Tokyo. The Love Show also has three other full length productions, "Dance Mayhem: A Grindhouse Ballet", "SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster" (premiered to a sold-out house at Highline Ballroom), and "Boomstick Ballet: A Rock Opera tribute to Bruce Campbell".



The Love Show has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Post, PAPER Magazine, and TONY, and The New York Times sent a reporter to exclusively follow the troupe's exploits on Bastille Day. Recently, The Love Show performed at a resort in Egypt for a live and electronic music festival, premiered a cameo piece commissioned by The Public Theater in their run of "Twelfth Night" at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, danced in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, created exclusive choreographed and directed content for TNT Drama's season premiere party, performed a cabaret in Rome, and presented an hour-long piece at the Dzul International Dance Festival in Campeche, Mexico.



www.theloveshownyc.com

Jonathan Cunningham (Corn Mo) has toured America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe supporting the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Wheatus, The Pontani Sisters, Nick Offerman, Ben Folds, They Might Be Giants and the Polyphonic Spree. He is Disco Mountain Man in a Bee Gees Metal Tribute called Tragedy. In the studio, he shared vocals with Ben Folds on Folds' cover of "Get Your Hands Off My Woman" for the Supersunnyspeedygraphic EP, joined the choir for the Polyphonic Spree's Together We're Heavy and played accordion on TMBG's "Particle Mo". He has written 7 albums for Corn Mo and his band .357 Lover, the latest being The Purchase of the North Pole. He co-wrote a musical about Grizzly Adams with Nick Jones for The Huntington Theatre in Boston, MA. He co-wrote "The Rainbow Song" with Nick Offerman of Parks and Rec for his American Ham show. He co-produced a ballet called SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster with The Love Show featuring the music from his album The Purchase of the North Pole. He's is currently working on the next albums.

www.cornmo.com



Queensiñera



Queensiñera, known as "mouth of the border" hails from the arid desert of El Paso, Tx. She's burlesque performer in NYC nightlife and producer of Metal Grade Babes Burlesque at Lucky 13 Saloon, where she pole dances. She has sung domestically and internationally and she also had a hand in producing and performing David Chesky's opera La Faranucci, which globally premiered last year in Brooklyn. She's regal and nice but with all the latin spice.





Dan Danger



Dan Danger is an NYC based comedian, video artist and retired '80s dancer. He is potentially known for his multimedia one-man dance recitals that have graced numerous low cost theaters in the city.





