THE BEAT OF A WANDERNG HEART at The Beechman to be Livestreamed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The new musical revue The Beat of a Wandering Heart – The Songs of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins will present a special livestream option on Saturday, November 15 at 7:00 PM. This will give audiences that can’t get to New York a chance to enjoy the show’s world premiere production, currently running at The Laurie Beechman Theatre through Saturday, November 15. The Beat of a Wandering Heart, which features a four-piece band, is created and directed by Mark Nadler, and includes choreography by James Harkness and musical arrangements by Nadler. Tickets to Saturday’s livestream are available HERE. Tickets to the show in New York are available HERE.

The Beat of a Wandering Heart stars two-time Tony Award nominee Christine Andreas (La Cage aux Folles, The Scarlet Pimpernel, My Fair Lady), celebrated leading man George Dvorsky (The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Connector), Broadway standout James Harkness (Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Chicago), and newcomer Casey Borghesi.

Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins have created rich theatrical musicals scores for acclaimed shows from London’s West End (The Fields of Ambrosia) to Off-Broadway (Johnny Guitar: The Musical), in addition to many compositions for television and film, winning nominations and awards from Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle to Drama League, Grammys, and beyond. The revue displays the color and range of the duo’s diverse repertoire of songs. It’s a sung-through story of the thrills of being anywhere else, being with anyone else and, eventually, finding peace by coming home. The Beat of a Wandering Heart features 50 years of tantalizing songs, from the start of their collaboration in the 1970s to the title number, written expressly for the show this year.

The Beat of a Wandering Heart – The Songs of Marty Silvestri and Joel Higgins will be presented through Saturday, November 15 with shows at 7:00 PM at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at The West Bank Café.