THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Concert Announced At Feinstein's/ 54 Below

Join us on May 25th at 11:30PM at Feinstein's/ 54 BELOW for 54 Sings: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the show's creation. A hilarious evening of your favorite characters and tunes, it features a cast of Broadway actors at the Bee. Who knows... maybe YOU will end up in the spotlight!

Featured at the Bee are: Nick Christopher as Mitch Mahoney (Hamilton); Alex Chester as Marcy Park (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas); Chris Rice as Leaf Coneybear (The Book of Mormon); Jordan Brown as William Barfee (The Book of Mormon); Haley Swindal as Rona Lisa-Peretti (Chicago); Charlotte Maltby as Olive Ostrovsky (The Sound of Music); Devin Ilaw as Chip Tolentino (Miss Saigon); Brian Ray Norris as Douglas Panch (Sponge Bob Square Pants); and MiMi Scardulla as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre (We Are Tigers).

The evening is Produced by Shawn Thibault, Directed and Choreographed by Andrew Winans, and Musical Directed by Matthew Lowy - returning to Feinstein's/ 54 BELOW after presenting their hit concert series, Off the Line. Joining them are Assistant Choreographer, Briana Fallon and Drummer, Noah Hadland.

54 Sings: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, May 25th at 11:30PM. There is a $30 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at https://54below.com/events/54-sings-the-25th-annual-putnam-county-spelling-bee/ . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





