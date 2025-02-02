Susan Mack's NO MORE BLUES (WINTER EDITION) Set for Chelsea Table & Stage This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Susan Mack will return to Chelsea Table & Stage with a one-night-only encore performance of her newest show, No More Blues (Winter Edition), which was presented to sold-out audiences and received rave reviews. Susan invites audiences to experience the magic of music -- sure to shake off the winter doldrums and melt away the chill of the season.

With a voice renowned for being "as full-bodied as honey, with impeccable pitch and delicious taste in music," Susan breathes new life into beloved jazz standards, timeless classics from the Great American Songbook, and a sprinkling of contemporary surprises. She'll be singing iconic songs by legends such as Duke Ellington, Harold Arlen, Billy Strayhorn, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Stevie Wonder.

Joining Susan on stage will be an all-star band featuring musical director Tedd Firth on piano, David Finck on bass, and Eric Halvorson on drums. Direction is by Lina Koutrakos.

Susan Mack received the BroadwayWorld NYC Cabaret Award for Best Vocalist (2023) and is a three-time MAC Award nominee. Her talent has taken her to some of the most prestigious venues in New York including Birdland Jazz Club, Carnegie Hall and Avery Fisher Hall, Maureen's Jazz Cellar, Mezzrow and Jazz On Main.

