Stranger Sings Cast Brings The 'Upside Down' to Broadway Sessions This Week
The performance is on Thursday, December 1.
Ben Cameron's long running, award winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, continues this week at its new home, The Green Room 42, Thursday, Dec. 1.
Broadway Sessions will welcome cast members from the hit Off Broadway comedy Stranger Sings The Parody Musical! Cast members slated to perform include Harley Seger, Jamir Brown, Jeremiah Garcia, Jeffrey Laughrun, SLee, Shawn W Smith, Garrett Poladian, Dashiell Gregory and Hannah Clarke Levine.
The evening will also feature performance by up and comers Claire Baillie and Tali Doyle!
Broadway Sessions has been running regularly for over 14 years and is a beloved staple for audiences and Broadway actors alike. Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret!!
Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome. Fall 2022 dates are 12/1 and 12/15.
Stranger Sings The Parody Musical is currently playing at Playhouse 46 (308 W 46th street). For more more info and tickets visit www.strangersingsmusical.com
