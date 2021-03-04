Stephen S. Miller to Return to London-Based Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party

Forest Hills, Queens, New York City-based actor and cabaret star Stephen S. Miller, the co-host of the new talk show "Tawkin' with the Roses" will be returning to London-based Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party on Thursday, March 11, 2021 for a Disney-themed show. Watch the livestream that day at 2:10pm New York City time/7:10 p.m. London time on Youtube at youtube.com/HaroldSanditen and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/haroldsanditen. Harold Sanditen is a jazz and cabaret singer and the host of the über-popular Open Mic Party Live at Zédel - the longest running show in the Crazy Coqs - London's most beautiful music room. In addition to Miller and Sanditen, the stellar line-up for the March 11th show will also feature Mychelle Colleary, Simon Wallace, Suzi Woods, Monica Salvi, Onur Uz, Kelly O'Brien, Doug Anderson, Julez Hamilton, Ashleigh Brown, Casey Borghesi and Alexander Stewart.

Miller previously appeared on Sanditen's Open Mic Party in both July and December of 2020. In February 2020, Miller took to the stage as a headliner for the show "Love and Other Feelings" at The Hidden Cabaret in New York City. The show was hosted by Craig Horsley and the music director was Terry Burress (who has worked with Mariah Carey, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and many other icons). This marked Miller's return to being on stage after 20 years of working behind the scenes as a stage manager, director and designer on the Off-Broadway circuit. To a sold out crowd, Stephen wooed the audience with his rendition of "Can't Help Loving That Man" and "Feelings." Read the rave reviews of the show on Broadway World and ENinaRothe.com.

Miller is also currently the co-host of the talk show Tawkin' with the Roses, two queens from Queens, co-hosted with veteran actress Bonnie Rose ("Inside Llewyn Davis," "Mr. Robot," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). QNS.com has equated them with "Mae West" saying they are "two brimming-with-personality performers!"

Miller previously featured his talents in Special Education as a paraeducator in his hometown of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, as well as the chair of the drama program for the Newfound Memorial Middle School in which he completed six incredible productions with the students of the school. Stephen has a long range of theatrical extravaganzas including his work at New York City's Metropolitan Opera in the Children's chorus led by Elena Dore, as well as studying with the late Sanford Meisner. Stephen's favorite theatrical adventures include: Titanic, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, She Loves Me, West Side Story, Die Fledermaus. Directing: The Belle of Amherst (Off-Broadway), The Cover of Life (Off-Broadway), Love is a Bad Neighborhood (Off-Broadway). Stage Managing: 2071, The World We'll Leave Our Grandchildren (Off-Broadway), The Cherry Orchard (Off-Broadway), The Bare Truth (Off-Broadway), King John (Off-Broadway).

Read more about Stephen S. Miller at https://www.stephensmiller.com/.