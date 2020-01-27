Stephen Hanks Will Reboot NEW YORK CABARET'S GREATEST HITS

In early 2015, Stephen Hanks decided to transition from being a cabaret show reviewer (first for Cabaret Scenes Magazine and then as the Cabaret Editor and lead reviewer for BroadwayWorld.com) into producing and promoting shows. Having been inside the world of New York cabaret for just four years at the point, Hanks would hear stories about award-winning or highly-praised shows of the past that he'd wished he'd seen. By August, a new variety show series was born at the late Metropolitan Room in Chelsea called NEW YORK CABARET'S GREATEST HITS.

Hanks launched his series headlining Mark Nadler, one of cabaret's biggest stars, reprising his award-winning 2003 show Tschaikowsky (And Other Russians) to a packed house. Over the next year and a half, 17 more "Greatest Hits" show would follow, each one a sell-out or close to it, with almost every show earning rave reviews from the New York cabaret press.

After an almost three-year hiatus, Hanks (along with Associate Producer Fr. Jeffrey Hamblin) is bringing back the critically acclaimed series-this time through HIDDEN CABARET at the SECRET ROOM in Hell's Kitchen-and is once again kicking off the series with a Mark Nadler show of recent vintage, his 2014 hit RUNNIN' WILD: SONGS AND SCANDALS OF THE ROARING '20s. "I'm thrilled to be re-launching this series with Hidden Cabaret to present wonderful performers and their great shows of the past," Hanks says. "I'm especially jazzed to once again have the amazing Mark Nadler headlining the premiere show at the Secret Room." After Nadler introduced Runnin' Wild in May 2014, the New York Times wrote:

"New York City may be crawling with contenders for the coveted imaginary title 'Mr. Show Business,' but my vote would go to Mark Nadler, the hyperkinetic piano man and pop nostalgist who displays such voracious exuberance that it is a wonder he doesn't collapse onstage . . . In his rambunctious new show, Nadler is out to demonstrate that the hedonistic excesses of today's New Gilded Age are a prim little tea party compared with the collective bacchanal of the Prohibition era, when New York was home to 32,000 speakeasies."

Speaking of cabaret clubs that are "speakeasy-like," HIDDEN CABARET at the SECRET ROOM (Behind the Copper Door on 707 8th Avenue, between 44th and 45th Streets) will host Mark Nadler's Runnin' Wild: Songs and Scandals of the Roaring '20s in the New York Cabaret's Greatest Hits Series on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 7 pm. Tickets are $20-$50 with a $20 food/drink minimum. Go to: www.hiddencabaret.com/ny-cabaret-greatest-hits.

Following Mark Nadler, the next three shows in the Greatest Hits series will feature:

Monday, April 6 at 7pm: Sarah Rice'S 2010 Bistro Award-winning and 2011 MAC Award-winning show SCREEN GEMS-SONGS OF OLD HOLLYWOOD.

Monday, May 4 at 7pm: Julie Reyburn'S 2000 MAC & Bistro Award-winning "Best Debut" FATE IS KIND.

Monday, June 8 at 7 pm: CRAIG POMRANZ'S 2012 MAC Award-winning THE BREAK-UP SHOW.





