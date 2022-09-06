Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Star Lounge Promises Theatrical Cocktails, Reimagined Bar Food And Nightly Live Entertainment

Star Lounge features a theatrical cocktail menu, reimagined bar food, bottle service, hookah and nightly live entertainment. 

Sep. 06, 2022  
A promising cocktail lounge located one block west of the Las Vegas Strip is hosting its grand opening during the month of September. Situated on the corner of Sammy Davis Jr. Dr. and Spring Mountain Rd., Star Lounge features a theatrical cocktail menu, reimagined bar food, bottle service, hookah and nightly live entertainment.

Industry professionals receive a complimentary beer and a shot and happy hour takes place daily from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., along with a reverse happy hour from midnight to 1:30 a.m. featuring $15 shots of 1942, $5 wine and half-off beer and food. Weekly programming features a roster of local DJ talent as well as R&B artists and pop-up burlesque performances. Ongoing events include:

  • Cute Outfit Mondays

  • Latin Tuesdays

  • Ladies' Night Wednesday

  • Dinner Cabaret Show Thursdays

  • Burlesque Fridays (every other Friday beginning Fri., Sept. 16)

  • R&B Cabaret Saturdays

  • %^&$ I Gotta Work Tomorrow Sundays

An adult prom is scheduled for September 29 in conjunction with the lounge's grand opening month. The event will include a 360-degree photobooth, activations by Chambord Liqueur and an elected prom king and queen who will win a grand prize.

"We wanted to develop a concept that steers away from the typical Las Vegas bar, lounge or tavern," said Antonio Nunez, Managing Partner and Designing Chef of Star Lounge, who is working in collaboration with Chef Krit Sempolkrung, owner of Tingle Labs Test Kitchen and Secret Creamery. "When you enter Star Lounge you get to revisit Vegas' golden era where the guest experience comes first and live entertainment, smoked cocktails and delicious food take center stage."

Star Lounge is located at 3449 South Sammy Davis Jr Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89109. Guests must be 21+. For more information, visit www.starloungelv.com, or follow Star Lounge on Instagram.

Discover the only cocktail lounge of its kind in Las Vegas. Star Cocktail Lounge masters refined craft cocktails and offers a welcoming yet chic atmosphere with an incredible weekly lineup. The all-encompassing menu features specialty cocktails, wines and bubbly categories. Whether you're in the mood for a fresh seasonal fix, a variety of whiskey, a champagne cocktail, or possibly some of the best wine off the Strip, Star Cocktail Lounge provides that and more.

