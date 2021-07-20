Soul/Blues Singer Carole Sylvan to Perform At The Triad Theater, August 11

Carole Sylvan releases 'LOVE' on Cosmic Trigger Records out now! Carole will be appearing at The Triad Theater on August 11th at 8pmShe will be backed by the seasoned rock blues band, The Name Droppers.

Recording Star Carole Sylvan's new album titled "Love" is powerful and soulful and features a powerhouse lineup of musicians including New England Music Hall of Fame inductees Bobby "T" Torello and Scott Spray.

Carole Sylvan is no stranger to the mainstream music scene, having scored a Billboard top 10 hit with her song "Just Doin' What We Love" in 2009, along with having performed with numerous A-list artists such as C&C Music Factory, Peabo Bryson, Toni Braxton and Lionel Richie, just to name a few. She also performed vocals on U2's multi-platinum "Rattle and Hum" and landed a gold record with the release of Fatback's 1980 hit record "Hot Box", which featured her vocals on the albums hit single "Money".

Her new release "Love", is a collection of extremely well sung, deeply emotional and powerfully performed songs. The lead off track and first single "What Do You Call It? (I Call It Love)" sets the tone for the entire album, as she delivers a flawless, soulful vocal performance alongside vocalist, song co-writer and Blues Brothers Band front man Bobby Harden.

The single is followed by a soulful rendition of The Bee Gees smash hit "To Love Somebody". This leads us to the third track called "I Still Love You Anyway" the emotional delivery of the vocals, over a extremely well produced song puts this one in a place of its own. Track 4, "Love to Love" features legendary songwriter and blues man Charlie Karp on guitar & vocals, which gives this album a really nice touch. Track 5 gives us a peek of Carole's funky side with "Keep It Clean". This track features a driving bass line, tight, in-the-pocket drums, with an extremely funky, percussive organ line that gives Carole the opportunity to really open up her powerful voice. From there, track 6 brings us to one of Carole's signature songs called "Lighthouse". Written by Charlie Karp & Rafe Klein, "Lighthouse" is a brilliant song about hope, as Carole shines yet again with an amazing, emotional vocal performance. Track 7 is a rendition of Willie Dixon's "I Cry For You", followed by an awesome arrangement of Dean Dillon and Linda Hargrove's well-known country standard "Tennessee Whiskey". Track 9 brings us to another real funky song called "Only One Around", a hidden gem on this record. The album ends with a reprise of "Love to Love" , possibly following musically in the footsteps of her Billboard charting release of "Just Doin' What We Love". Overall, this album offers a little something for everyone

Carole is a classical trained singer, vocal arranger, songwriter and educator. She is a teaching artist and artist in residence for Young Audiences New York. She teaches Broadway, Pop, Jazz singing as well as Glee Club and Musical Theater. She began singing in church and at the home of Count Basie.

At age 16, she opened up for James Brown at Yankee Stadium. She began her career as a classical singer attending Brooklyn Conservatory of Music and Julliard School of Music. Ms. Sylvan's classical performances include the role of Cherubino in The Marriage of Figaro, Adele in Der Fledermaus and Bess in Porgy and Bess at Brooklyn College Opera. During, Carole's junior year in college she went on the road with a Show band for 44 weeks. Carole started writing songs with the Fatback band and performed lead vocals on the bands first hit song Money which became their first gold record. She also won the Ed Sullivan award for outstanding artists.

