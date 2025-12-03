Sidney Myer Returns To Pangea For Five Nights In December

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Downtown supper club Pangea will present Sidney Myer, who premieres “Sidney Myer Rides Again!” for four nights in December topped off by a fifth appearance on New Year’s Eve.

Myer previously had a stretch of sold-out runs at Pangea in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022, and hosted a New Year’s Eve performance at the venue in 2022 in his ostentatiously titled show "Sidney Myer."

With music director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums, “Sidney Myer Rides Again!” premieres on Sun Dec 21, and continues on Tue Dec 23, Sat Dec 27 and Mon Dec 29, all at 7pm. The music charge for these shows $25.

And for New Year’s Eve, Sidney Myer and Pangea have once again set the NYE music charge at a heart-warming $50 per person with a $75 food and drink minimum. In addition to the civilized pricing, the evening’s no-rush pacing (seating starts at 6pm, show time at 7pm with no end-time) means that the a-la-carte menu and drinks can be enjoyed at leisurely pace.