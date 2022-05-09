Show Only Tickets On Sale Today For MARILYN MAYE...IN MAY

The York Theatre Company has announced show-only tickets are now available for the one-night-only benefit concert evening starring the marvelous Marilyn Maye.

The York Theatre Company is excited to bring Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret, Marilyn Maye, accompanied by the incomparable Tedd Firth, to The Theatre at St. Jeans for a ONE-NIGHT-ONLY special benefit concert on Monday evening, May 16, 2022 beginning at 7:30PM at The York's temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues).

NOW ON SALE: Show-only tickets for the Spring Benefit Concert are priced at 125. Special VIP tickets priced at $200 include the concert followed by a light buffet supper and special VIP reception with Ms. Maye. For additional information or to make a reservation, please call the Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday-Friday 12:00PM-5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

The highly praised singer, actress, director, arranger, educator, and Grammy-nominated recording artist is a musical treasure. Thrilled to share her performance with The York, she is known for her powerhouse delivery, electric stage presence, and chatty rapport with the audience. Ms. Maye appeared 76 times on "The Tonight Show" starring Johnny Carson-a record for any singer. She was discovered by Steve Allen, who presented her to his national television audience, which led to an RCA recording contract, seven albums and 34 singles; she was also featured on "CBS Sunday Morning" with Mo Rocca, an outstanding tribute to her career and talent. Her place in American music history was assured when the Arts Council of the Smithsonian Institution selected one of her recordings, "Too Late Now" for their album of the 110 Best American Compositions of the Twentieth Century. Ms. Maye performs many symphony and big-band concerts throughout the United States.

Marilyn Maye is a consummate entertainer who breathes new life into classics, carrying the torch from her peers who originated tunes of the Great American Songbook to the future generation of singers.

For additional information, please visit www.yorktheatre.org.