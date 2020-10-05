Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos Continues Online Programming

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Programming includes PIANO BINGO, NAME THAT TUNE and more!

Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos is continuing Dueling Pianos LIVE, IN YOUR HOUSE shows - every SATURDAY Night 8pm EDT.

With THOUSANDS of viewers tuning in every week, from around the world and across the country, it's a fun way to stay connected!

The same, fun, interactive, all-request rock n roll party that Shake Rattle & Roll has been known for, for over 10 years! And now, they are putting their ticketed customers ONSCREEN with them, in their BOOM-BOOM ZOOM ROOM!

Never the same twice!

AND, they also have - PIANO BINGO - Wednesday nights at 7pm EDT.

A new kind of game, fusing the interactive, all-request fun of your favorite piano show, with the competitive spirit of BINGO. Every song checks a box - every game has a winner! Last week they had almost 100 bingo cards in play!

$100 in prizes every week!

bit.ly/SRRshows for game cards

Both shows broadcasting on facebook.com/SRRPianos and youtube.com/asongulove

They've also teamed up with POGO EVENTS to offer NAME THAT TUNE games. Their game will run every Tuesday 8pm, with different themes every week - and $50 in cash & prizes! Oct. 6 -80s, 13 -Disney, 20 - One Hit Wonders, 27 -Halloween

bit.ly/SRRshows Test your rock n roll acumen in a fun, online game. tickets avail at

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You