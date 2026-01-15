Seth Bisen-Hersh Will Honor Charles Strouse in Cabaret Series at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks, Malka) will present 2 Charles Strouse Tribute Cabarets Tuesday, January 27th & Friday, January 30th at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don’t Tell Mama.

Bisen-Hersh is honored to celebrate the Tony Award winning composer/lyricist who passed away last year. The concerts will feature music from Strouse’s musicals, including All American; Annie; Annie Warbucks; Applause; Bye, Bye, Birdie!; Dance a Little Closer; Golden Boy; It’s a Bird, It’s a Plane, It’s Superman; and Rags performed by:

Tuesday, January 27th at 7PM: Ernest Barzaga, Sarah Baumgarten, Delilah Jane Dunn, Veronica Gilligan, Colleen Griffith, Michael I. Haber, Brynn Hofmeister, Joshua Honoré, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Terence Law, Sydnie Jaye Meyers, Meredith Julia Muirhead, Nana Nakagawa, Riley Neal, Kaleb Sells, Liza Suzanna, and Jessicah Terrill

Friday, January 30th at 7PM: Avital Asuleen, Ernest Barzaga, Elizabeth Bedley, Beth Conley, Constance Currier, Daniel Currier, Kari Ergmann, Marc Estrada, Kirsten Freimann, Courtney Giovinazzo, Arianna Guerreiro, Miriam Kushel, Kayla Marvin, Ally O’Brien, Kendra Obrycki, Amy Santoso, Alex Swanenburg, and Liza Suzanna

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St. The show has a $21 cover and $20 minimum, which must include 2 drinks and is cash only. Tickets can be reserved at: