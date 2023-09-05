Seth Bisen-Hersh Presents 750th Showcase Celebration at Don't Tell Mama, Headlined by Broadway's Ashley Wool

After 16 years, Seth Bisen-Hersh will produce, emcee and accompany his 750th weekly showcase at renowned midtown cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama on Tuesday, September 19th, 2023 at 7PM. He is excited to soon eclipse “The Simpsons” in produced shows!

To celebrate, Bisen-Hersh will be joined by 20 showcase alumni singing songs from his catalog including soon to be Broadway star/showcase alumna Ashley Wool (How to Dance in Ohio).

The concert will feature songs from off-Broadway's Love Quirks, as well as songs from More to Love, The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, his new Broadway-aimed musical The Secret Adversary and "Malka", an upcoming short film inspired by his grandmother's Holocaust experience.

In addition to Wool, the featured singers include Anna Belanger, Eva Carrasquero, Rivka Chaim, Korina Deming, Kayleigh Evans, Sarah Gaines, Michael I. Haber, Michael Hasty, Becca C. Kidwell, Megan Moran, Cara Niebling, Ally O’Brien, Caitlin Otto, Barrett Penrod, Charlotte Vaughn Raines, Nikki Scamuffo, Liza Suzanna, Madeline Tam-Love and Chana Wingard.

Tickets can be reserved at Click Here.

Seth Bisen-Hersh is a prolific, versatile and award-winning composer/lyricist and performer. His musicals include Love Quirks (AMT Theater 2022, Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Score), The Diamond as Big as the Ritz (2019 Finalist: Stiles & Drewe Best Song Award, Studio Cast Recording), Stanley's Party (Manhattan Children's Theatre, 2010), More to Love (2014 Winner: Best Lyrics, West Village Musical Theatre Festival), The Spickner Spin (2004 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award), and Meaningless Sex (2003 Fringe NYC Audience Favorite Award). He has also written and starred in 10 cabaret song cycles of his work: And Then She Dumped Me, The Gayest Straight Man Alive, Meaningful Sex, Neurotic Tendencies, Why am I Not Famous Yet?, Writer's Block: a cabaret that was hard to write, I'll Relax When I'm Dead: a reluctantly prolific cabaret, If Adele Can Do It, So Can I: an evening of mostly sorrow, Not Your Grandma's Cabaret (unless she’s really naughty) and his Self-Isolation Song Cycle. He wrote/starred in the 5 seasons of the web series "Every Day a Little Seth," co-wrote/co-starred in the TV pilot version and has emceed, produced and accompanied over 750 musical theatre talent showcases at Don't Tell Mama. In addition, he has published 3 books: a memoir, "Sleep. Write. Now. Emerging from a dark year of insomnia, anxiety and depression from loss" and two books of essays: "Every Page a Little Seth" and "Millennials are Ruining the World!", the latter which he turned into an audiobook and podcast. Also, he was a winner of 2019, 2020 & 2022 ASCAP Plus Awards. Additionally, he's had multiple crossword puzzles published in the New York Times, the LA Times, the Wall Street Journal, Universal Crossword and The Modern Crossword. He has two Bachelors from MIT (Computer Science & Engineering and Music Composition) and a Masters in Music Technology from NYU.