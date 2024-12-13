See NORM LEWIS: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS & More Next Week at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL, FEAT. Nik Walker & MORE! – DECEMBER 16 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

“It Feels Like Christmas” over at 54 Below.

Join us at Broadway’s living room for a most sensational, Muppetational evening at 54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol! In this concert of Jim Henson’s most merry of movie musicals, experience “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” “One More Sleep ’Til Christmas,” and more like never before. Featuring an all-star cast, your “Thankful Heart” will be full to the brim with holiday cheer. So don’t be a Scrooge and come on down for a night you won’t soon forget!

Produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe.

Direction by Fergie L. Philippe.

Music direction and arrangements by Ben Caplan.

Featuring Aaron Albano, Patrick Clanton, Katrina Colletti, Ellie Fishman, Allison Frasca, Arnold Harper II, Danté Jeanfelix, Nicole Magallón, Charlotte Maltby, Shereen Pimentel, Monet Sabel, Kyle Scatliffe, Ben Schrager, Adam B. Shapiro, Daniel Tepper, Nik Walker, and more stars to be announced!

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS – DECEMBER 17 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

It’s an evening of music hotter than latkes! Get into the Hanukkah spirit early this year at 54 Below.

Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the fourth exciting year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!

Hosted by Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project).

Musical supervision by Adam Dorfman.

Produced by Jen Sandler.

Writers include writing duo Eli Bolin and Jed Resnick, writing trio Harrison Bryan, Lena Gabrielle, and Brandon Zelman, writing duo Cary Gitter and Neil Berg, Kit Goldstein-Grant, Madeline Myers, writing trio Itamar Moses, Michael Mahler, and Alan Schmuckler, Julian Rosenblum, Becca Suskauer, and Zack Zadek.

Featuring Jaime Lyn Beatty, Harrison Chad, Joseph Fierberg, Ellie Fishman, Blair Goldberg, Calvin Knegten, Danny Kornfeld, Rebecca Larkin, Melody Munitz, Zal Owen, Lyla Paltrowitz, Juliet Perel, Marissa Rosen, Adam B. Shapiro, Alyssa Wray, and Anna Zavelson.

For the 7pm performance: $62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: THE BEST OF CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 18 - 24 AT 7PM

Broadway’s answer to Santa Claus is coming back to 54 Below this holiday season. Norm Lewis returns for a 54 Below tradition he began a decade ago!

It’s the leading man’s favorite time of year and to commemorate this special tenth year, he’s calling the show Norm Lewis: The Best of Christmas, with hand-picked material “specially” by Norm, his musical director, Joseph Joubert, and his director, Richard Jay-Alexander.

Culled from the star’s ten years of holiday music, the show will include favorites requested by family, friends, and fans, and, of course, new material, too, with the kinds of surprises and fun only Mr. Lewis can deliver. The Broadway heartthrob has built an extraordinary rapport with his audiences over the years. He will lend his voice and humor to the evening and share stories to help make this season more joyful than usual. The auspicious accomplishment of these ten years of yuletide concerts will be commemorated, as only Norm can do it, in his very own inimitable style.

You won’t want to miss this year’s special edition of music, mirth, and merriment, which will take you to the crossroads of Christmas and Broadway. It’s the ideal way to ring in the holiday, truly making it “the most wonderful time of the year.” Fan favorites Perry Cavari on percussion and drums and Dylan Shamat on electric and upright bass will be there, too, making sure that the music is as hot as it can get.

December 18 Opening Night Benefit Performance

All tickets for the Opening Night on Wednesday, December 18 include a tax-deductible $100 donation to benefit 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy program. Doors will open early at 5pm for complimentary prosecco to be followed by dinner and the performance. Guests will be able to purchase their meals from the special holiday dinner menu created for Norm’s show. Please note the performers will not join the pre-show activities.

December 18 Opening Night to Benefit 54 Below Pricing: $195 cover charge ($95 ticket + $100 donation). $250 premium seating ($150 ticket + $100 donation). $100 donation is 100% tax deductible. $25 food & beverage minimum.

December 19 – 24 Pricing: $106 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $166.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, FEAT. Mateo Lizcano & MORE! – DECEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

In anticipation of the upcoming movie, grab your favorite Chili Dog and come join us at Broadway’s Basement alongside characters such as Miles ‘Tails’ Prower, Knuckles The Echidna, and Amy Rose. Come rock out to the entire Sonic The Hedgehog franchise’s soundtrack, featuring songs including “His World,” “Live and Learn,” and “Open Your Heart.” This will be a blast of a night, celebrating everyone’s favorite blue hedgehog.

Gotta go fast!

Produced by Jonah Barnett and James Stryska.

Featuring Nate Garner, Niko Granados, Pablo David Laucerica, Jake Letts, Mateo Lizcano, Mars, Marcus McGee, Jackson Mizell, Molly Oldham, Christina Priestner, Charles Ritz, Errol Service Jr., Noah Sucato, Cole Thompson, Gabriela Torres, Elijah Zurek, and more stars to be announced!

$45.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Carole Bufford: YULETIDE CAROLE – DECEMBER 19 & 20 AT 9:30PM

“The real thing: you know it when you see it! The way her voice, with its blues inflections, cut a swath, leaving nothing standing, tempts me to describe her with groveling hyperbole as an earthier, more acerbic 21st-century Barbra Streisand.”

-Stephen Holden, The New York Times

“Bufford is definitely one of the gifts the Entertainment Gods sent to earth to spread joy to the masses, and, with each show that she does, Carole captures new hearts, re-ensnares the hearts of those already committed to her, and makes merrier the masses smart enough to have acquired a ticket.”

-Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

Haul out the holly, hang the stockings, light the candles, and pop the champagne! Come celebrate the holiday season with Carole J. Bufford as she returns to 54 Below with her new show, Yuletide Carole. With healthy helpings of both naughty and nice, you can expect to hear holiday classics reimagined in Bufford’s inimitable style, and perhaps walk away humming some merry, new tunes for your season’s playlist. Join Carole J. Bufford and her trio as they celebrate winter wonderlands, cozy firesides, joyous holidays, and happy new years!

$62 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $100.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS THE WEST END – DECEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Take a trip across the pond without leaving NYC for the ultimate celebration of West End musicals! Featuring songs from Two Strangers, The Great British Bake Off Musical, Calendar Girls, The Witches of Eastwick, Love Never Dies, and so much more. From patter songs featuring that classic British humor to sweeping ballads that belt to the rafters, come see what makes the West End such a special place. Whether you are a West End superfan or new to the world of British musicals, this will be a night at 54 Below you won’t want to miss!

Produced by Caitlin Rae Diekhoff.

Co-produced by Alice Nora.

Music direction by Jeremy Jacobs.

Featuring Zach Birdsall, Ryan Bronston, Raven Chareal’, Christian Cieri, Caitlin Rae Diekhoff, Cecily Dowd, Spencer Glass, Amanda Gomes, Miclo Cuauhtémoc González, James C Harris, Jamil Kassem-Lopez, Emmy Kuperschmid, Kendall Claire Lamont, Cara Leff, Jack McAuliff, Sammi Messina, Kayla Moore, Albert Nelthropp, Alice Nora, Nicole Abarca Powell, Payton Thomas, and Hannah Verdi.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $73 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OLIVIA BERKSON: COMING TO A THEATRE NEAR YOU – DECEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a night of songs by composer Olivia Berkson whose works have been called “timeless” and “fun to sing,” with complex harmonies and (what she likes to call) her “Wall of Sound.” The show will feature songs from 6 shows that span song cycles, epic stories, classic musical theater, and children’s shows. And sneak peaks of new projects! Featuring an all-star cast, this concert is produced and directed by Amanda Berkson and Olivia Berkson.

Featuring Amanda Berkson, Olivia Berkson, Tessa Forster, Tali Green, Jack Hopewell, Skylar Jeffries, Dallas Austin Jimmar, Sofia Marchese, Annika Martens, Gideon Caro McDonald, Felicity Mundy, Jordan O’Sullivan, Zach Rabishaw, Elaina Ragusa, Matthew Skrovan, and Alyssa Wray.

$40 cover charge (includes $5 in fees). $67.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s streaming series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL December 16 at 7pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

54 SINGS SONIC THE HEDGEHOG December 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees.)

