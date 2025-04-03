Gabriella Enriquez Joins The Randy ANDY'S SPRING SWING At Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gabriella Enriquez has joined the cast of the The Randy Andys Spring Swing on May 2 at The Green Room 42.

Enriquez has appeared in the original casts of the Broadway revival of Spamalot and New York, New York. Her stage credits include Eva Perón in Evita at Bucks County Playhouse and Anita in Jerome Robbins' Broadway at Theatre Under the Stars. Beyond the stage, Enriquez has appeared in the film Kiss of the Spider Woman and the hit series Law & Order.

Step into a world of old Hollywood glam, as The Randy Andys, NYC's sensational vintage-inspired singing trio, reimagine today's biggest chart-toppers in the style of The Andrews Sisters. They brilliantly fuse nostalgic harmonies with the iconic pop hits of Mariah Carey, Chappell Roan, Madonna, Dua Lipa, Beyonce, and more-all delivered with jaw-dropping vocals, razor-sharp harmonies, and a touch of cheeky charm.

Enriquez joins the previously announced Wesley J. Barnes, from Broadway's A Wonderful World and the Broadway National Tour of Mean Girls.

The show will also star Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Jocelyn Lonquist Klein (Grease), and Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network), and feature the Matt Everingham Trio, with direction by Antoinette DiPietropolo.

