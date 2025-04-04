Photos: Highlights of LYNNE CHARNAY's 100th Birthday Show at Don't Tell Mama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The acclaimed Broadway and cabaret vocalist Lynn Charnay celebrated her 100th birthday with two sold-out shows at Midtown Manhattan hotspot Don’t Tell Mama. On April 1 and 2, guests piled into DTM to see The Devastating Lynne Charnay. The Tuesday night show took place on the evening of her centennial. Charnay delivered a performance like no other–an intimate, deeply personal evening of music that transcends time, performed with a lifetime's worth of experience, wit, and heart.

With nothing more than a stool, a glass of white wine, and her trusted Musical Director Rolf Barnes at the piano, Charnay performed handpicked songs from some of the most gifted songwriters of all time, including Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, Jerome Kern, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Harold Arlen, Kurt Weill, Billy Strayhorn, Johnny Mercer, and the Gershwins, among many others. Charnay was joined by special guests including DTM’s Sidney Myer, her son Tony Mark, and more

Charnay, who was featured on CBS Sunday Morning News in "Forever Young", their feature on longevity, has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning Broadway, film, television, and international cabaret. She has shared the stage with icons such as Joel Grey, Theodore Bikel, Fred Gwynne, Morris Carnovsky, Shelley Berman, Claudette Colbert, and Eileen Heckart. She has worked under the direction of Harold Prince, James Lapine, Robert Wise, Terry Gilliam, Barbara Streisand, Bob Balaban, Ted Mann, Jose Quintero, Gerald Freedman, Jerry Herman and Liviu Ciulei.

Check out the full set of photos from the special night below snapped by Conor Weiss at the Wednesday night performance on April 2.

For more upcoming shows at Don’t Tell Mama, visit them on their website here



Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Pianist / music director Rolf Barnes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay and Rolf Barnes. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay and Deborah Lynne. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay, Rafaelle Mark and Walker Sikkens. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay and Walker Sikkens. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay and Frank Basile. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay and Frank Basile. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay and Tony Mark. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

Lynn Charnay and Sydney Myer. Photo credit: Conor Weiss

