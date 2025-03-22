Interview: Amy Veltman on Solo Show PSA: PELVIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT at Caveat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Amy Veltman is a hilarious stand-up comic and actress who has written a one-person show called PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement, which will be playing next at Caveat on April 20th. I've known Amy as a comedian for several years. We spoke about how she got into standup comedy, her writing process, pelvic floor health, and her next plans for her new show.

How would you describe your show, PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement?

First and foremost, PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement is an entertaining comedy. Additionally, most people who attend learn at least one useful thing about pelvic floor health and why it matters to you, no matter your sex or gender. I've been a standup comedian in New York City for about eight years, so I think a lot of people who know me will be surprised to see this fleshed out multimedia extravaganza where I perform a range of characters, original songs, and a pretty raw, ridiculous narrative of my own pelvic floor adventures (told tastefully!).

What was the first joke you ever told as a comedian?

The first "bit" I wrote was, I kid you not, three pages long. Single spaced. Over time (and after a few classes!), I refined it into a bit about shops that sell inspirational quotes to the wrong people. Serial killers should not be allowed to buy plaques that say, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."

How did you get started in comedy?

For a long time, my dad carried around a quote in his wallet that said, "If you want to make the world a better place, tell better jokes." I did my first comedy open mic the week of Trump's first inauguration. There may be a connection.

What music are you listening to lately?

I'm all in for Doechii.

Any pre-show rituals?

So many. It's pretty important for me to get into my own head before a show and stay quiet and focused. Meditation is key. I also do vocal warm-ups, because I was having some issues with hoarseness for a couple years, so I learned some techniques to keep my voice strong. I also try to stay in good shape; this show is pretty physically taxing in places, and I don't want to be panting excessively after the active parts. Lastly, I wear a tank top in the show and I'm vain, so pushups and moisturizer are key pieces of my pre-show routine.

Who are your favorite comedians?

I love Sarah Silverman, Rachel Bloom, Joan Rivers, Nikki Glaser, and Gary Gulman.

How do you write - in a notebook or on the computer?

Paper or taking showers for idea generation and computer for refining/ fleshing out ideas.

If there's an idea for a joke I think is funny, and I'm trying it on stage and nobody reacts, sheer panic has come to my aid as I fish around for a funnier or clearer approach. With 'PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement,' which is fully scripted, the same desperation for a laugh worked as I talked out ideas with my producer, Jessica Lynn Johnson.

What books are you reading right now?

I've been working on the Robert Caro four-part LBJ biography, but he might be a little too much of an SOB for me to take at this particular historical juncture. A friend suggested I try something a little lighter. Hmmm.. good idea.

What’s next for you?

This August, I'm taking PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland for a full 21-performance run. The responses to this show have been extremely positive at multiple festivals in the USA and at the Greenwich Theatre in London, so I may have a little more mileage on this one. I'm still excited by the advocacy/ "edu-tainment" value of this piece. People have told me months after seeing it that they're still thinking about characters or information from the show or that they've been inspired to seek help for their own pelvic floor related issues. That thrills me. I'm also excited about more acting and writing opportunities and becoming more widely known as the fresh, new face of the pelvic floor.

Find more information on Amy Veltman on her website at AmyVeltman.com.

PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement is playing at Caveat on Sunday April 20. For tickets visit caveat.nyc.

