Samantha Pauly to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below This Month

Pauly will reflect on how she has changed and grown over the past few years through killer renditions of songs from the worlds of Broadway, pop, and more.

Nov. 16, 2022  

54 BELOW will welcome Six's original Katherine Howard, Samantha Pauly, as she makes her solo debut on November 27 at 9:30pm, with an encore performance on April 11 at 9:30pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/SamanthaPauly.

Reflecting on how she has changed and grown over the past few years through killer renditions of songs from the worlds of Broadway, pop, and more, Pauly is joined by Adam Cole Klepper (Titanique) on piano, Jed Feder (Disney's Aladdin) on drums, and Sam Cieri (Nicotine Dolls) on guitar.

In addition to Six (Drama Desk Award), Pauly's credits include Eva Perón in Evita on the West End (Evening Standard Theatre Award, WhatsOnStage Award, Olivier nomination), the national tour of Bat Out of Hell (Valkyrie), and more.

Samantha Pauly plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 27 at 9:30pm and April 11 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$45 ($40-$51 with fees), with premium seats for $75 ($84 with fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/SamanthaPauly. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award®-winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.


