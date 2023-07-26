Sam Valk To Take The Stage At 54 Below This August

Featuring a selection of songs from both his musicals, Give 'Em What They Want  and Ta-Da: A Musical Revue.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Sam Valk in Sam Valk: A Valk In The Park on Sunday,  August 13th at 7pm. Featuring a selection of songs from both his musicals, Give 'Em What They Want  and Ta-Da: A Musical Revue, Sam brings charm, wit, and a Sondheim flare to the stage in a not-to-be missed, one night only show! 

Playing alongside Sam will be his music director and accompanist, Ian Miller on piano, Pat Oberstaedt  on bass, and Steve Picataggio on drums, three incredibly talented performers! 

Sam Valk in Sam Valk: A Valk In The Park plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, August  13th at 7pm. Cover charges are $25-$35 ($29-$40 with fees.) Premiums are $60 ($97.50 with  fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at  www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling  (646) 476-3551. 

 

Sam Valk, a recent college graduate, performer, and composer and lyricist, is truly ecstatic to be  performing on such an iconic stage! Sam is originally from Rhode Island and when the pandemic hit,  he used his time back home to write his very first musical, Give 'Em What They Want. Currently, Sam  is finishing up his second musical, Ta-Da: A Musical Revue with his librettist, Joey Liberti, And a third  musical is underway as well as some other mini writing projects. For more information, feel free to visit  samvalk.com or his instagram pages @sam.b.valk or @samvalkmusic. 

 

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure  safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can  be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New  York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies  may be adjusted as is appropriate.  

 

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit  organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while  growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing un paralleled audience experiences. 

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both estab lished and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also  new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in  the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting,  and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and  more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their  voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an op portunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding  of their talent. 

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing  engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance.  Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musi cals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities,  helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography. 

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and infor mation at 54below.org




