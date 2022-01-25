SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC OF STEPHEN SONDHEIM to be Presented at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Swingin' With The Music of Stephen Sondheim on March 10th, 2022. For one special night, join the SWTM Band as they celebrate Broadway titan Stephen Sondheim with reimagined renditions of his great works. The band is joined by originators of many of his iconic shows to toast him through song.

Guest vocalists include Patrick Cassidy (original "Balladeer" in Assassins), Ramona Mallory (revival "Anne' in A Little Night Music), Ann Morrison (original "Mary" in Merrily We Roll Along), and Sarah Rice (original "Johanna" in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street). The evening is hosted and musically arranged by Pablo Rossil (creator of SWTM).

Rossil states, "I am excited to present this night of iconic music by the great Stephen Sondheim. Many genres of jazz marry seamlessly with the adventurous musicality of his tunes and lyrics. Throughout the evening, we will take pause and reflect on great stories shared by our illustrious guests, and that is the part that excites me the most."

Swingin' With The Music of Stephen Sondheim plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 10th, 2022. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC

Since 2016, the SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC collective has been reimagining beloved and lesser-known songs with new jazz renditions. Turn on the television, walk down the street, or simply scroll through your favorite app; anywhere you turn, music is there waiting for you. It enhances all aspects of the human experience, and it is SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC's mission to celebrate what makes music special through the ever-expressive sounds of jazz. From singers to musicians and audience members, one thing has always been abundantly clear at SWTM shows: what brings people together are the joys of enjoying a familiar tune in a new way. In addition to performing shows featuring music from Disney projects, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sara Bareilles, The Beatles, Queen, and various others, SWINGIN' WITH THE MUSIC has released two albums: Swingin' With The Mouse and Swingin' With The Music of Broadway. They feature performances by Keith David, Laura Osnes, Garrett Clayton, Courtney Reed, Emma Hunton, Marissa Jaret Winokur, John Tartaglia, and many more Disney and Broadway performers. Both albums are available for streaming and download at www.swinginmusic.com/projects.