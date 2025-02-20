STAGE TIME: AFTER DARK Continues Weekly at the Slipper Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



STAGE TIME, the nightlife production company founded by Broadway actor PJ Adzima (Book of Mormon), continues weekly with its signature late-night show, Stage Time: After Dark. Every Saturday at 11:45 pm at the iconic Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002), Stage Time: After Dark delivers a dazzling lineup of Broadway stars, legendary drag artists, burlesque icons, cutting-edge stand-ups, and awe-inspiring circus performers.

This week's all-star lineup will be hosted by Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away), returning for the second week in a row to enhance the night's festivities. Adding to the excitement are the sensational vocal talents of Madison Rose and Kiki Saraia and the captivating drag artistry of Pixel the Drag Jester. Burlesque lovers will be treated to a stunning act by Gigi Holiday, and there will be a special puppet appearance by Archie Goats. Aerialist Peter Mercury will bring breathtaking acrobatics to the stage. For those seeking something genuinely daring, Sage Sovereign promises to push the boundaries of entertainment and so much more... featuring resident DJ Max Friedman & the Queen of the Go-Go's Summer Reign.

With Stage Time: After Dark, Adzima brings the spirit of classic Vaudeville into the 21st century. "We wanted to create a space where the best New York nightlife could collide-where Broadway meets the underground, where high art meets high camp," says Adzima. "You never know who might take the stage next."

With multiple monthly productions, including Stage Time with PJ Adzima on Mondays at 8:00 p.m., STAGE TIME has established itself as NYC's premier variety show experience. It draws industry insiders, nightlife aficionados, and adventurous audiences looking for an unforgettable night out. STAGE TIME invites performers and audiences alike to join this exciting movement. For performers, applications are open year-round, offering flexible options to suit your schedule and artistic goals.

