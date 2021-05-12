Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SIMPLY BARBRA Celebrates 51st Anniversary Of The Movie ON A CLEAR DAY YOU CAN SEE FOREVER

Featuring many songs from and stories about the making of Vincente Minnelli's last movie musical.

May. 12, 2021  

Award-winning singer and actor Steven Brinberg (Simply Barbra) brings his new show On A Clear Day You Can See SIMPLY BARBRA Forever...to The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street (in Yotel Hotel) NYC on Thursday, June 10th at 7:00 PM (doors open at 6:45 PM).

Steven Brinberg celebrates the 51st anniversary (delayed a year by the pandemic) of Barbra Streisand's beloved 1970 film, featuring many songs from and stories about the making of Vincente Minnelli's last movie musical. Christopher Denny is the musical director. A special guest star will be announced.

Covid 19 Rules and Regulations are observed. The cover charge is $29, 59 &-$69. For tickets, visit https://thegreenroom42.venuetix.com/show/details/rCA0M0wgdCKJ84xBjEVa/1623366000000.

At this time, there is no food & beverage service inside the cabaret theatre however the New Tickets Purchased include a $10 food and beverage credit that can be enjoyed in any of their other outlets: the adjoining outdoor terrace and indoor dining space. This voucher can be collected at the Box Office starting 3 hours prior to showtime.

STEVEN BRINBERG has been doing his live vocal and comic impression of Barbra Streisand for two decades around the world The first SIMPLY BARBRA show began in his native New York City where it ran for three years and has since played across the US, in London's West End, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sydney, Melbourne, Barcelona, Bangkok, Puerto Vallarta, Toronto, and to more cities than the real Barbra.

Steven spent 11 years touring with Marvin Hamlisch and his symphony orchestra as a special guest star. Stephen Sondheim requested his appearance at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress. Terrence McNally wrote narration for him to read as Barbra at a concert at Lincoln Center. He has also performed at special events for such notables as Donna Karan, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Liza Minnelli

The constantly updated SIMPLY BARBRA show has earned two MAC Awards, a Bistro Award and was nominated for a 2018 ROBBY award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles

Off-Broadway Steven has appeared in IVANOV (Jewish Rep) THE WIND UP TOYS (Lambs Theatre) and Ken Page's Musical NIGHTLIFE at the Westbeth and Manhattan Theatre Club. He also appeared on Broadway in the concert version of FUNNY GIRL featuring Whoopi Goldberg and Kristin Chenoweth.

Some TV appearances include "BLUE BLOODS" on CBS, and the Rosie O'Donnell, Jerry Springer, Sally Jessy Raphael shows as well as "Good Day Australia". Films include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and THIRSTY.

Steven has released two CDS LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS. For more information please visit www.simplybarbra.com.


