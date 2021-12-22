SHIT SHOW Game Show Announced at CAVEAT

SH!T SHOW a comedic storytelling game show announced at CAVEAT, January 11th @ 7pm/6:30pm.

Hosted by Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News) and featuring: Chris Cafero (Netflix's Inventing Anna), Joseph Lymous (2021Just For Laughs New Faces), Corin Wells (The Amber Ruffin Show), and Ann Marie Yoo (Comedy Central).

The comedic storytelling game show about the times that made us go, "OH, SH*T!"

Created and hosted by Neil D'Astolfo (Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News), SH!T SHOW is a comedic storytelling game show in which comedians, celebrities and everyday folx share their most embarrassing, sh*ttiest stories. "Everyone poops," as Taro Gomi's classic children's book reminds us, which means everyone has also pooped in less-than-ideal circumstances/places/their pants while on a packed Long Island Railroad train on Thanksgiving eve. This month's poopologists (poop-inspired monologists, not poop-inspired mixologists) include Chris Cafero (Netflix's Inventing Anna), Joseph Lymous (2021 Just For Laughs New Face), Corin Wells (The Amber Ruffin Show) and Ann Marie Yoo (Comedy Central).

SH!T SHOW is a fast-paced and fun celebration of our sh*ttiest moments (literally). A night of interactive games and embarrassing stories told by some of New York City's funniest comedians.

