SHANA FARR & STEVE ROSS: LET IT SNOW 5th Anniversary Concert Announced

Award-winning songstress Shana Farr and the legendary "Prince of Cabaret" Steve Ross bring their annual holiday concert, _Shana Farr & Steve Ross: Let it Snow, live and in-person to the historical St. John's in the Village (218 West 11th Street) with live-streaming produced by Musae.me. This concert commemorates their 5th Anniversary Christmas Concert together following an annual tradition that started at the National Arts Club on Gramercy Park South in 2016.

This ONE-NIGHT-ONLY in-person performance is Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 7:00PM at St. John's in the Village (218 W 11th St, New York, NY) and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Musae at https://event.musae.me/, or by visiting www.musae.me

Join Shana Farr and Steve Ross in-person at St. John's in The Village, or bring them into your living rooms as they bring to life holiday favorites that include We Need a Little Christmas, Christmas Time is Here, Winter Wonderland, White Christmas, It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, The Christmas Song, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Almost Christmas Eve (by Steve Ross), Department Stores Mean Christmas to Me, Farr's rendition of O Holy Night, and more.

Over the past five years, Farr and Ross have created, performed, filmed, and traveled together with several well-loved songbook shows that celebrate composers such as Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Noel Coward, and Richard Rodgers. Their programs have become favorites of many and have been viewed in living rooms all over the world.

TICKET INFORMATION: In-person and live-streaming tickets are $35-$100 and may be purchased at http://tix.musae.me/holidays. With your Musae live stream tickets, you can join us on any device - phone, tablet, computer, or TV. Once you purchase your ticket you will receive a link and you will be able to watch the performance as many times as you wish once it is premiered on the live stream broadcast. The streaming link will be available through Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00pm. www.musae.me