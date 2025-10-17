SEUSSICAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Andew Keenan-Bolger, Ann Harada and more.

SEUSSICAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT, FEAT. ANDREW KEENAN-BOLGER, ANN HARADA, & MORE! – OCTOBER 20 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

The 7pm performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Seussical, the Musical is celebrating its 25th Anniversary

Members of the original Broadway cast will once again be reuniting for ONE NIGHT ONLY so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love. Make your plans today, you never know WHO you’ll find there!

Featuring Bryan Batt, Cameron Bowen, Joyce Chittick, Jen Cody, Jenna Coker-Jones, Natascia Diaz, Michael J Farina, Gaelen Gilliland, Justin Gomlak Greer, Ann Harada, Brian Michael Hoffman, Catrice Joseph, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Eddie Korbich, Janine LaManna, Darren Lee, David Lowenstein, Devin Richards, William “Bill” Ryall, Jerome Vivona, and Stuart Zagnit.

Projections by David Engel. Music directed by David John Madore. Produced and directed by Jerome Vivona. Associate directed by Adam Winer. Stage managed by Bonnie Panson. Show artwork by Justin “Squigs” Robertson.

SEUSSICAL

Music by STEPHEN FLAHERTY

Lyrics by LYNN AHRENS

Book by LYNN AHRENS and STEPHEN FLAHERTY

Co-Conceived by LYNN AHRENS, STEPHEN FLAHERTY, and ERIC IDLE

Based on the Works of DR. SEUSS

For the 7pm performance: $73.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $117.50 premium seating (includes $12.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

For the 9:30pm performance: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: LIVE AT 54 BELOW – OCTOBER 21 – 25 AT 7PM

Tony® and Grammy Award winner John Lloyd Young returns to 54 Below with a brand-new set of his singular blend of retro and contemporary classics. The original “Frankie Valli” in Jersey Boys on Broadway and the Warner Bros. film, Young delivers a sultry mix of vintage soul, rock ballads, and contemporary classics—songs that ache, seduce, and stir the heart.

Backed by his electrifying New York band, led by Ron Abel on piano.

For his performance as Valli, Mr. Young won the Lead Actor Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Theatre World Awards, becoming the only American actor in history to win all four leading actor awards for a Broadway debut. He sings lead vocals on the Platinum, Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys original cast recording. Young re-created his Broadway turn onscreen for director Clint Eastwood in Warner Bros.’ film adaptation of Jersey Boys.

Young’s interpretations of classic favorites and genre-bending knockouts range from nostalgic pop and R&B to jazz, Broadway, and beyond. His five-star-rated solo album of R&B standards is My Turn… (2014).

Mr. Young is a former presidentially-appointed Member of Barack Obama’s President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

$90 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $150.50 premium seating (includes $15.50 in fees) - $156 premium seating (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN: IN CONCERT, FEAT. PAULA PELL, BONNIE MILLIGAN, & MORE! – OCTOBER 21 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

When young pop sensation William Frankenstein is murdered, the family’s nanny is blamed. However, local high school loner Mary Sheldon knows there’s more to the story. Armed with a microphone and her own ambitions, she launches an investigative podcast to expose one Victor Frankenstein’s secrets, unraveling a tale of dark science, monsters and an alarming amount of preventable murder. The deeper she digs, the more she realizes she’s not only telling this story — she’s in it.

Featuring a book by Matt Cox (Puffs) and music & lyrics by Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op), the new glam-rock tinged musical comedy True Crime Frankenstein (or the Modern, Modern Prometheus) makes its NYC debut in a starry, raucous concert that explores the eternal question: what makes a monster and what makes a man?

This will be the NYC debut of True Crime Frankenstein – a commission from Concord Theatricals. Music direction by Daniel Pardo and production assistance by Stephen Stout.

Featuring PJ Adzima, H. Jon Benjamin, Ava Briglia, Max Mendoza Crumm, Josh Dela Cruz, Ellis Gage, Tony Award® winner Nikki M. James, Andy Miller, Tony Award® winner Bonnie Milligan, Chrissy Pardo, Paula Pell, Allison Posner, Graham Rowat, and Natalie Walker.

Joined by Zachary Eldridge on drums, Brendan O’Grady on bass, Daniel Pardo on piano, and Mike Pettry on guitar.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BURTON IN THE BASEMENT: A TIM BURTON CABARET – OCTOBER 22 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Tim Burton will not appear at this performance

Enter 54 Below for a dark and whimsical night of music from the strange and spectacular mind that is Tim Burton. Known for his gothic aesthetic, heartfelt oddballs, and off-beat humor, we’re diving into Burton’s decade-spanning career with a cabaret that’s equal parts eerie, enchanting, and unforgettable.

Expect to hear songs from musicals that made their way to the big screen (and vice versa!), including the sweeping Southern whimsy of Big Fish, the technicolor wonder of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and the dark, operatic tragedy of Sweeney Todd. We’ll also journey through Burton’s iconic stop-motion worlds with haunting melodies from Corpse Bride and The Nightmare Before Christmas, plus a few surprises pulled from his deepest creative corners. Music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

Featuring Zachary Anderson, Brett Boline, Lauren Brown, Myles Carter, Anthony Chavers, Dillon Knight Drozdz, Zach Faust, Nick Adam Humphries, Kendall W. Morgan, Santana Ortiz, Moana Poyer, Jack Roden, Gabriela Torres, and Chris Tucker.

Also joined by Thomas E. Carley on bass, Alex Jashinski on saxes, and Tim Schneider on drums.

Produced in association with AfterThought Productions.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SUMMONING SONDHEIM, FEAT. ANNA K. JACOBS & MORE! – OCTOBER 23 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

A summoning tonight! Five-Star EdFringe hit Summoning Sondheim is a musical comedy séance, in which Grace O’Keefe (Best Newcomer Musical Comedy Awards ’24, owner of Sondheim’s tarot cards) and Jordana Belaiche (West End: Jane in Disney’s Mary Poppins, Little Cosette in Les Misérables) summon Stephen Sondheim to save musical theatre, and therefore, the world.

Co-written by Jordana and Grace with original music by Grace (plus an occasional Sondheim parody), and directed and developed by Bel Parker, the show is a vehicle for elevating new womxn voices in musical theatre while venerating Sondheim’s legacy. Each show features special guests. Music direction by Drew Wutke.

“With its perfect blend of silliness, heart, and musical theater worship, “Summoning Sondheim” is a must-see” –London Theatre Reviews

Featuring Anna K. Jacobs, Rebecca Kent, and Grace O’Keefe.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PHILLIP OFFICER SALUTES MABEL MERCER: YOU FASCINATE ME SO, FEAT. KT SULLIVAN! – OCTOBER 24 AT 9:30PM

No understanding of the American popular song is complete without the knowledge of the legendary Mabel Mercer and her influence on lyric interpretation. Her perfect diction and honest approach to lyrics attracted many of America’s rising singers to emulate her style: Frank Sinatra, Lena Horne, Tony Bennett, Bobby Short, Peggy Lee, and Nat King Cole. What they learned from Mercer transformed American culture. Tin Pan Alley was expanding its trunk of tunesmiths to include Broadway’s brightest composing stars: Cole Porter, George & Ira Gershwin, Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein, Cy Coleman & Carolyn Leigh. The chic supper clubs and smokey saloons were a perfect playground for the intimate art of cabaret. Phillip Officer has always had the ability to make one feel that he’s singing a particular song only to you. That is the magic of Phillip Officer — a wizard of musical words. Now, he brings his hit Mabel Mercer show, You Fascinate Me So, to 54 Below!

Music direction by Mark Hartman.

Featuring special guest KT Sullivan.

Also joined by Mark Hartman on piano, Ray Marchica on drums, Mollie Rose on violin, and Saadi Zain on bass.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – OCTOBER 25 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Melissa Burke-Manwaring, Abigail Carter, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Tommy Ferolano, Ryan Knowles, William Michals, Cassi Mikat, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BIG BROADWAY DRAG BRUNCH WITH MARTI CUMMINGS – OCTOBER 26 AT 1PM

Join host Marti Cummings for a new monthly drag brunch series unlike any other currently happening in NYC! From Broadway to pop to disco and more, be prepared to hear all of your favorite hits! Featuring a rotating roster of your favorite Drag Queens, endless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and sangria, come dressed and ready for a living singing Drag Brunch Spectacular!

Musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn.

Featuring Daniella Darling, Ty Evans, and Dom Parinyon.

Marti Gould Cummings is a NYC Drag staple. Their 16 year long career has expanded the realms of nightlife, cabaret, theater, film, and television. They have sold out Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, and Lincoln Center’s Big Apple Circus. As a recording artist they released, A Very Marti Holiday, featuring some of Broadway’s biggest names, as well as their hit single “CAKE.” Marti has been featured in Vogue, W Magazine, Paper Magazine, Time OUT NY, The New York Times, among others as well as on “Good Morning America,” “The View,” and “Inside Edition.”

They produced and starred in the number one rated Fusion Television Docuseries “Shade Queens of NYC,” hosted their own talk show, “The Marti Report” on Logo, “Worst Cooks in America,” Hulus “Drag Me to Dinner,” “The X Change Rate,” and “Dragged for Yahoo!” Marti has appeared in ad campaigns for COACH, McDonalds, Brooklyn Brewery, and Steve Madden.

Brandon James Gwinn (he/they) is a singer-pianist, composer-lyricist, producer, and a BroadwayWorld Award, Global Queer Arts Festival Award, Bistro Award, and Richard Rodgers Award winner. Their albums Bullit and Not Too Late are now available everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. They produced and performed on Two Birds and One Stone, the first and second albums released by Trixie Mattel (Winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 3), which debuted at #1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart and the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Charts. Brandon also directs and produces music for Alexis Michelle (“Drag Race” Season 9, “All Stars” 7) and Pandora Boxx (“All Stars” 5).

Unlimited Brunch Drink Package (Bloody Mary, Mimosa, Sangria, and Non-Alcoholic Brunch Cocktails) may be purchased for $25 extra. Unlimited Drink Package is included in Premium and Ringside seating purchases. Tax and tip are not included in the drink package price. VIP ticket purchasers will receive a complimentary mimosa.

A special Brunch menu has been created. It includes Chef James Klapak’s take on mouthwatering classics such as decadent PB&J Stuffed French Toast, sumptuous Chicken and Waffles, and warm and fluffy Cinnamon Rolls.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MARILYN MAYE – OCTOBER 26 – 28, 30 & 31 AT 7PM

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway’s Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she’s been crowned Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret.

Following her recent sold-out shows, Marilyn returns with an all new show. Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

November 27 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Marilyn’s Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 27, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) - $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ROTTEN TO THE 54: A NIGHT OF SPOOKS, SONGS, AND SPELLS – OCTOBER 26 AT 9:30PM

Calling all wicked queens, mischievous sidekicks, and descendants of evil — Rotten to the 54 is a brand-new Halloween cabaret full of magic, mayhem, and musical mischief.

Featuring songs from your favorite animated classics and movie musicals — including spooky hits from a certain coven of 1693 witches, enchanted high schools, and the darker side of the fairytale universe — this concert is packed with nostalgia, iconic bops, and just a dash of poison apple flair.

Performed by a cast of NYC’s fiercest vocalists, this night of spooks, songs, and spells is a celebration of the villains we love, the rebels we rooted for, and the characters who made being bad look so good.

Costumes encouraged. Magic guaranteed.

Produced by Luke Gilmore and Ginger Snap Theatrics.

Directed by Aly Marie Mazzie.

Music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

Featuring The Randy Andys, Andie Angel, Maggie Bera, Shailen Patel Braun, Blacc Cherry, Jen Chia, Wes D’Alelio, Darcie A. Hingula, Alyssa Jaffe, Nicholas Kraft, Erich W. Schleck, Duncan B. Smith, Diana Taylor, Joseph Thor, Paul Tuaty, Kamiah Vickers, and Chloë Wendler.

Also joined by Kyle Roemer on the drums and Joseph Thor on the bass.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

SEUSSICAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY REUNION CONCERT October 20 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

TRUE CRIME FRANKENSTEIN: IN CONCERT October 21 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

BURTON IN THE BASEMENT: A TIM BURTON CABARET October 22 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

SUMMONING SONDHEIM October 23 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)

JOHN LLOYD YOUNG: LIVE AT 54 BELOW October 25 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees.)