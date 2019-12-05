Ryan McCartan, THE 12TH ANNUAL JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA and More Next Week at Feinstein's 54 Below

Next week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com/Feinsteins or call (646) 476-3551.

Ryan McCartan, star of Wicked, Heathers, and Disney Channel's "Liv and Maddie," makes his solo show debut in New York City. A singer-songwriter, Broadway performer, pop music producer, and guitarist, McCartan has been creating art all over the world since the age of 8, in many different forms. This intimate evening will display his passion for many musical disciplines, ranging from clever acoustic covers of musical theater fan-favorites from his career on stage and screen, to pop classics and originals. Join us for a relaxed evening as McCartan attempts to answer the question he is most frequently asked: How did you get here in the first place?

Ryan will be joined by special guests: Taylor Iman Jones (Scotland, PA, Head Over Heels) and Brittney Johnson (Wicked).

$55 - $65 cover charge. $85 VIP seating. $105 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! COWBOY BOB FEAT. Grace McLean, Barbara Walsh, AND MORE!, DECEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Cowboy Bob

A new musical created by Molly Beach Murphy, Jeanna Phillips and Annie Tippe

Music & Lyrics by Jeanna Phillips

Book & Additional Lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy

Additional Music and Orchestrations by Alex Thrailkill

Directed by Annie Tippe

Peggy Jo was a good daughter, a good neighbor and a great bank robber. Rena is a good girl too, a down-and-out Chili's waitress in Dallas. When their paths cross in a score that's part Riot grrrl, part Texas Two Step, their worlds come undone and their fight for freedom from 'The Man' truly begins.

Cast: Grace McLean as Peggy Jo Tallas (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812; Alice by Heart; In the Green), Ashley Pérez Flanagan as Rena (Natasha, Pierre & Great Comet of 1812; Freestyle Love Supreme; In the Green), Barbara Walsh (First Daughter's Suite; Company; Falsettos), Matt Saldivar (Junk; Bernhart/Hamlet), Renée Albulario (Here Lies Love), Claire Rothrock (Clown Bar), Alex Grubbs (The Lobbyists), Eric Lockley (First Reformed), and Nathaniel Tenenbaum.

Stage Manager: Lizzy Emanuel

Music Direction by Alex Thrailkill

Band: Alex Thrailkill, Debbie Tjong, Ada Westfall, Jessie Linden

Executive Producer: Lisa Dozier King

Cowboy Bob has had development opportunities with New York Stage & Film, New York Theatre Workshop, Yale Institute of Music Theater, Ars Nova and Village Theater in Seattle.

$40 - $50 cover charge. $80 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Sam Harris, DECEMBER 10-11 AT 7:00PM

Tony Award® nominee and platinum recording artist Sam Harris returns to his favorite New York hub with the soaring powerhouse vocals that put him on Rolling Stone Magazine's list of "Top 100 Singers of All Time." Performing hits and favorites from his stellar 30 year career, Harris brings to the stage his singular interpretations of classics by everyone from Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne to U2 and Janis Ian, mixed with the anecdotes and comic observations that have also made him a best selling author.

Sam has been lauded by critics as one of the most powerful and versatile forces on the stage. He first burst onto the scene as the premiere winner of Ed McMahon's "Star Search" to a weekly audience of 25 million, and never looked back. Jimmy Fallon called his legendary performance of "Over the Rainbow," "One of the best musical performances I've ever seen ever aired on television ever!" Harris went on to record and tour the country, selling out prestigious engagements at Carnegie Hall and with The Boston Pops, among many others. On Broadway, Sam starred in Cy Coleman's The Life (Tony® nomination), the smash hit The Producers, and the revival of Grease, and has also starred as Jesus, Emcee, The Leading Player, Joseph, and Jolson. Sam has nine studio CDs to his credit and is also a composer, writer for television and the stage, and author of HAM: Slices of a Life (Simon & Schuster) which became the basis of the one-man musical HAM: A Musical Memoir, winning rave reviews, several prestigious Ovation Awards, and then filmed at The Pasadena Playhouse. The film is currently receiving accolades on the festival circuit.

$45 - $75 cover charge. $70 - $90 VIP seating. $90 - $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

TUESDAYS AT 54... WITH Robbie Rozelle!, DECEMBER 10 AT 9:30PM

Equal parts late-night talk show, variety show, game show, and open mic, Tuesdays at 54 is hosted by BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner Robbie Rozelle, a "fabulous entertainer" (Cabaret Scenes) whose solo shows have been hailed as "brilliant" by BroadwayRadio. Theatre Pizzazz raves "there's no doubt you'll laugh, cry, and ultimately love every minute of it!" But this isn't just about Robbie... the show will feature guests from the worlds of theatre, cabaret, comedy and more as a madcap evening of song, stories, and games ensue, with delicious signature cocktails! Expect big stars, an open mic where you might discover the next big star, and lots of surprises!

Luke Williams will join Robbie as the resident accompanist for the shows!

Tuesday, December 10: Lesli Margherita (Dames at Sea, Matilda the Musical), Jason Forbach (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables), Marty Thomas (Xanadu, Wicked), and Jordan Matthew Brown (The Book of Mormon).

$20 cover charge. $40 premium seating. 2 item food & beverage minimum from our special 9:30pm menu.

THE ULTIMATE 54 BELOW CHALLENGE, FEAT Dan DeLuca, Isabelle McCalla, AND MORE!, DECEMBER 11 AT 9:30PM

Eight performers. One piano. No holds barred.

The Ultimate 54 Below Challenge is a new competition filled with audience participation that's a mix of cabaret performance, wet and wild game show, and a night of drinking and chaos in your favorite basement. Join your favorite Broadway performers as they go head to head and belt to belt for the title of "The Ultimate 54 Below Champion." The catch? They don't know what songs they're going to be singing, they don't know any of the twists being thrown at them, and you are the judge as to who will be crowned the winner!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for an evening like you've never seen before where anything and everything can and will happen!

Hosted by Anna Roisman (HQ Trivia)

Featuring: Dan DeLuca (Newsies), Emily Koch (Wicked, Waitress), Michael Kushner (Moo With Me, The Dressing Room Project), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet, Alice By Heart), and Brynn Williams (SpongeBob SquarePants, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory).

Music Direction by Ben Caplan

Produced by Jen Sandler and Ben Caplan

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 12TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA, DECEMBER 13-15 AT 7:00PM AND 11:00PM

A New York City Twisted Holiday Tradition celebrates its Twelfth Year of putting the "extra" in "extravaganza!" Joe Iconis and his merry band of musical theater punks are proud to bring their insane celebration of all things red and green back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, this wild yuletide explosion is part rock concert, part theater piece, and part theme park attraction come to life. Featuring brand new holiday songs, old favorites, a huge cast of musical theater all-stars, tiny elves, enormous reindeer, an inebriated Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and more whiskey-fueled shenanigans than you can shake a candy cane at, it promises to be the hap-hap-happiest holiday hoedown ever seen on stage.

The show will feature special guest star Annie Golden, as well as family members Emilie Battle, Sam Bolen, Ally Bonino, Jack Bowman, Amara Brady, Chris Brick, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico (not 12/14 at 11:00pm), Katlyn Carlson, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Alex Dorf, Lauren Echausse, Seth Eliser, Sydney Farley, Vince Fazzolari, Amanda Flynn, Coby Getzug, Danielle Gimbal, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jessica Kent, Lorinda Lisitza, Tuan Malinowski, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Eric William Morris, Kevin Michael Murphy, Shakina Nayfack, James Penca, Josh Plotner, Rob Rokicki, Will Roland, Charlie Rosen, Mike Rosengarten, George Salazar (not 12/13), MiMi Scardulla (not 12/15 at 7:00pm), Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Emerson Mae Smith, Philip Jackson Smith, Jordan Stanley, Cori Stolbun, Brent Stranathan, Rachel Sussman (not 12/14 at 7:00pm), Vinnie Urdea, Jason Veasey (only 12/14 and 12/15 at 7:00pm), Tatiana Wechsler, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Christine O'Grady and Jennifer Werner choreograph, with costumes by Michelle Eden Humphrey and Brendan McCann. Max Friedman is assistant director, E. Sara Barnes is stage manager, and Lady del Castillo is assistant stage manager.

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

