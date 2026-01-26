Russell & Rose Productions to Showcase BLACK TIE (OPTIONAL) at Chelsea Table + Stage

Experience an evening of jazz and musical theater at Chelsea Table + Stage
Russell and Rose Productions takes on Chelsea Table and Stage with their brand new cabaret, Black Tie (Optional). Dress up, and make sure your martinis are shaken not stirred, as a jaw dropping cast serenades you with sultry jazz tunes, and musical theater classics.
Featuring: Mark Bonney, Allison Calabrese, Ryan J. Charest, Berlin Lee Charles, Brantley Evans, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Bella Fisher, Abby Goldberg, Hannah Marie Harmon, Sofia Harvey, Esme Mitchell, Jeyni Ortiz-Valentin, Olivia Whitner, Cameron Mark Russell, Music Director: Benjamin Balatbat.
Social Media/Graphic by Agustina Casella
Produced by Russell & Rose Productions
Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, audiences can experience some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at chelseatableandstage.com. @chelseatableandstage
