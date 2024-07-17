Russell & Rose Productions Brings AFTER SCHOOL HITS! To The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the nostalgia time machine with "Russell and Rose: After School Hits!". Remember those awesome afternoons when all you couldn't wait to do was rush home after school and catch the newest Hannah Montana episode? Russell and Rose are here to take you right back to those days when life was simple and TV shows ruled!

Get ready for a night you won't forget, jam-packed with your favorite theme songs from Hannah Montana, iCarly, Victorious, and a bunch of other shows that were your jam growing up. Sing along to every catchy tune and relive the magic of those songs that were basically the soundtrack of your childhood.

Featuring: Gian Raffaele DiCostanzo, Corinne Ferrer, Kyle Geriak, Yael Karoly, London Riley Keller, Sydney McQueen Fieseler, Lauren Soto, Chase Wolfe, Laura Zoog, Cameron Mark Russell, Agustina Casella, Livvie Hirshfield, and Nick Stamatakis (MD).

Whether you're belting out the theme song of your all-time favorite show or reminiscing about the characters who felt like your BFFs, Russell and Rose promise to give you all the feels. So grab your crew, let loose your inner kid, and let's go back to a time when the only tough decision was which show to binge-watch next. Russell and Rose: After School Hits! Because some memories are just too good to leave in the past.

