Rosemary Loar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SPARKLE AND FIZZ

Rosemary Loar will return to the Green Room 42 on Thursday, April 14th at 7pm with "Sparkle and Fizz". This new show " celebrates the release of her fourth CD of original music.

Rosemary Loar is a multi-talented artist: six time Broadway veteran, two Off-Broadway leads, creator of two Off Broadway musicals (music, lyrics and co-librettist) and Netflix fans can see her on Friends From College. Accompanied by the always musical and outrageously original TrueGroove All Stars and The Sparklers; three diva back-up singers. The CD tackles, among other topics: 'Mother Earth' Women's Rights, trees and love in the middle ages.

Rosemary is more than a singer songwriter; she is a consummate entertainer and when she shares the stories surrounding the songs you will gladly be her willing collaborator in an evening you will not forget.

TICKETS:

Live $19-$39

(with $10 Food Voucher) $29-$49

Live Stream $19

The Green Room 42 is located @ 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL, New York City;