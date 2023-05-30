Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock & John Michael Dias to Join Robert Bannon at 54 Below

Robert Bannon will be joined on stage by Robbie Rozelle, Marquis Hitchcock and John Michael Dias ("Miss Evita Loca") at 54 BELOW on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm. Join Robert and guests for a special, one night only celebration of the divas who created some of the most iconic queer anthems in history. Enjoy Robert’s emotive, soaring voice and knack for comedy as he serenades you with songs from from Whitney to Elton, and beyond.

“Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist” is directed by Robbie Rozelle and music directed by Yasuhiko Fukuoka, and will feature some of Robert’s all-star cast of friends, to be announced!

Robert Banon in “Robert Bannon’s Pride Playlist'' plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:30pm There is a $25-65 cover charge ($29-73 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum.

Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Robert Bannon is a multihypenate performer, talk show host, and educator. He has been featured on SNL/Real Housewives of NJ, and has performed at MSG, Beacon Theatre, 54 Below, Feinstein's in LA, Pride events in NYC, NJ, Detroit, LA, Ohio, and more. His debut album "Unfinished Business" debuted at #1 on the Amazon A/C. Robert hosts an online talk show called “The Roundtable with Robert Bannon” on YouTube with 15k-20k viewers each week, described by transgender drag icon Peppermint as “where the queer kids come to play." He also hosts “The Broadway Lecture Series,” where fans have an opportunity to hear their favorite Broadway stars in a unique, intimate setting.

Robbie Rozelle

(he/him) does jokes. He has also directed and written or co-written sold-out cabaret shows for Tony Award nominee Melissa Errico (Amour), Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Finian's Rainbow), Tony winner Jonathan Demar (Hadestown producer), Elena Shaddow (The Visit), Nikka Graff Lanzarone (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown), Mauricio Martínez (On Your Feet), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis, The Bowery Boys, Steven Ferezy, Rachel Levy, and frequent collaborator Jessica Vosk (15th Anniversary Elphaba in Wicked). In 2017, he sold out Feinstein's/54 Below twice with his debut cabaret solo act, "Songs From Inside My Locker", which was nominated for a BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award (in addition to nominations for Best Director). He returned to Feinstein's/54 Below in 2018 to headline Pride weekend with his new show "Bustin' Out", selling out and earning rave reviews.

He recorded his debut solo album of “Songs From Inside My Locker” live in front of two sold-out audiences in 2019; the album was released to rave reviews in June 2020. He also created and hosted “Tuesdays at 54… with Robbie Rozelle!,” which ran for seven months at Feinstein’s/54 Below in 2019-2020. In 2021, he re-opened Feinstein’s/54 Below with the new show “Back in the Basement”, and later headlined the famed nightclub Birdland with “The Next One.” He co-hosts the podcast “Gay Card Revoked” with Robert W. Schneider.As a former actor who once played Charlie Brown and Dr. Frank 'n' Furter in the same year, Robbie is the recipient of the NEPTA award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for his tongue-twisting turn as Trevor Grayden in Thoroughly Modern Millie.

He has also appeared in Sondheimas at 54 Below and several shows at The Duplex. With Jessica Vosk, Michael Croiter and Mary-Mitchell Campbell, he created Jessica Vosk's debut album Wild and Free, which shot to #1 on iTunes on release date and charted on four Billboard charts in the first week of release. He produced the prize-winning singles for BroadwayWorld’s Next on Stage competition. He co-produced the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Tony Award Season albums, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett Sing Scott Alan [Deluxe Edition], executive produced Astoria Boulevard's debut album and was an associate producer of Jonathan Reid Gealt's Whatever I Want It To Be.

Robbie is a Grammy voting member, and appears on the concert cast recording of Mia Moravis’ Session Girls. For three years, Robbie served as the graphic designer and creative director for Playbill, culminating in the design of the branding of #PlaybillPride, a 30-day initiative of the LGBT movement in the theatre that included a redesign of their historic logo for the month of June 2014, which continues each June to this day. He currently serves as the A&R Director and in-house designer for Grammy-winning record label Broadway Records, where he designed the iconic "What the World Needs Now is Love" in response to Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. He also runs Ghostlight Design. When not designing, he can usually be found tweeting jokes and random musings at @divarobbie.

Marquis Hitchcock

is a graduate of Ailey/Fordham with a BFA in Dance. He has trained and worked with groundbreaking choreographers such as Judith Jamison, Dwight Rhoden, Arthur Mitchell has been seen on "Pose," with Titus Burgess, on the National Tour of The Lion King, and much more. He is a nationally recognized performer, dancer, and choreographer. When he is not performing he runs The Fit Creative for all your nutrition, gym, and workout needs. Follow him at @fitcreative_ on IG.

John Michael Dias

("Miss Evita Loca") is a professional Broadway singer/actor with a BFA in Musical Theater from the Boston Conservatory. Some of his Broadway credits include playing the role of Neil Sedaka in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," as well as the First National Tour. He also played Frankie Valli in the smash hit, "Jersey Boys," on Broadway, as well as in the First National Tour, Vegas, and Chicago companies. He has performed with vocal group, The Doo-Wop Project, and produced a solo album, "Write This Way." Evita has a huge following on Tik Tok which can be found at @missevitaloca



54 Below

a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.