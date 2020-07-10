Richard Skipper Celebrates Karen Mason to Benefit The Actors Fund

Richard Skipper will celebrate Karen Mason to benefit The Actors Fund, Monday afternoon July 13, 5 PM ET, streaming live on Facebook and YouTube.

Karen Mason has starred on Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, and recording. Karen is a 13-time MAC Award winner, has won the MAC Award for Major Female Vocalist of the Year for six consecutive years, and recently was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. Her highly acclaimed recordings include her newest single, "It's About Time." She has also won the 2006 Nightlife Award for Major Female Vocalist and has three Bistro Awards.

Click HERE for details.



Richard Skipper is an entertainer, raconteur, arts advocate, theater historian and promotions/marketing guru. Under the guise of Richard Skipper Celebrates, he has conducted over 700 interviews celebrating people in the arts. Recent interviews have included Joyce Bulifant, Brian Michael Hoffman, Bill Boggs, Melissa Manchester, Lesley Ann Warren, Dee Wallace, Tony Award winner Anthony Crivello, cabaret icon Marta Sanders, and Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie. He opened his SOLD-OUT show, An Evening with Richard Skipper: From Conway to Broadway off Broadway at St. Luke's Theatre last August. He then took it to his hometown of Conway SC where it all began for him, The Theatre of The Republic, and The American Popular Song Society in NY. www.RichardSkipper.com

