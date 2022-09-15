Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Richard Shelton's SINATRA: RAW to Make New York Debut at The Green Room 42

Sep. 15, 2022  

The Green Room 42 will present a special performance of Richard Shelton in "Sinatra: RAW" on Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 PM. Often described as one of the world's leading dramatic interpreters of Frank Sinatra, Richard won "Best Actor in a Leading Role" at the Adelaide International Arts Festival for his portrayal of Sinatra in "Sinatra: RAW," which he wrote and starred in. He followed that with acclaimed runs of the show in London and Los Angeles. The evening is presented by James Seabright. Tickets are $15-59 at the door or online at The Green Room 42. Tickets are available HERE.

"Sinatra: RAW" is set in 1971 at The Purple Room in Palm Springs. Frank Sinatra faces retirement. The air is electric and the crowds jockey for position at Sinatra's last intimate show. But times are changing as The Rolling Stones and David Bowie dominate the charts. Sinatra's blue eyes are bloodshot and his face craggy with booze, cigarettes and memories. Things take an unexpected turn when he drinks "One for My Baby" too many.

Richard Shelton, the multi-award-winning British actor and singer, has an acclaimed international career spanning theatre, music, TV and movies. He was nominated "Best Actor in a Musical" (Offies, London, 2019) and "Best Actor in a Leading Role" by the Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards for his gritty performance as Sinatra in the play, Rat Pack Confidential on the London stage. Richard was also nominated "Best Supporting Actor" in both the London and Chicago Horror Film Festival Awards in the short movie, Do Not Disturb. His many movie roles include Monsieur Phillipe in My Week with Marilyn. Currently a resident of Los Angeles, Richard is best known to American TV audiences as Arnaud in "Jane the Virgin" and Mr. Benson in "House of Lies." In the UK, Richard is known for his 2-year stint playing the charmingly murderous Dr Adam Forsythe in "Emmerdale."

He has performed the Sinatra repertoire on the worlds most acclaimed stages including with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, at The Globe Theatre in London, on TV and the world's most prestigious jazz venues including Ronnie Scott's in London. His latest album, An Englishman in Love in LA, was recorded at Los Angeles's famed Capitol Studios inside Frank Sinatra's Studio B, using Sinatra's own microphone, accompanied by Sinatra's living band mates and some of LA's hottest young jazz and session talent.

Shelton held a Royal Command performance at Windsor Castle for Prince Charles, now King Charles III.

The Green Room 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, is the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.


