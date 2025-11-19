 tracker
Photos: LEE ROY REAMS: BEHIND THE SCENES OF 42ND STREET at 54 Below

It was a celebrity filled room and on the video screens of 54 Below as Lee Roy took us behind the scenes of 42nd Street

By: Nov. 19, 2025
Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

Broadway’s Living Room became Lee Roy Ream’s living room last night ( Nov.18) and we were all lucky to be his guests. 54th Street became 42nd Street as Lee Roy took us on a journey through the years he starred in the1980’s Tony Award Winning Musical 42nd Street. No one has the “back stories” and can tell them like Lee Roy Reams. We were “In the Money” with a “Lullaby of Broadway” as Lee Roy “Shuffled Off To Buffalo” and 42nd Street, singing all those iconic Harry Warren and Al Dubin songs with his music director Alex Rybeck supplying the sound of a Broadway Orchestra using the 88 keys of 54 Below’s Steinway. The videos of Lee Roy dancing and singing back in the day interspersed during his performance reminded of us of why Lee Roy Reams is Broadway Royalty. His collection of celebrity photos displayed during the show were a history of the Golden Age of Broadway. It was a celebrity filled audience in the room and on the video screens of 54 Below… Check out the photos.



Alex Rybeck & Lee Roy Reams
Alex Rybeck & Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

Gower Champion & Lee Roy Reams
Gower Champion & Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

Liza Minnelli & Lee Roy Reams
Liza Minnelli & Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams

David Merrick & Cast of 42nd Street
David Merrick & Cast of 42nd Street

Bernadette Peters & Lee Roy Reams
Bernadette Peters & Lee Roy Reams

Colette Colbert & Lee Roy Reams
Colette Colbert & Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams & Cary Grant
Lee Roy Reams & Cary Grant

Lee Roy Reams & John Travolta
Lee Roy Reams & John Travolta

Deborah Lynn & Riki Kane Larimer
Deborah Lynn & Riki Kane Larimer

Catherine Adler & Lee Roy Reams
Catherine Adler & Lee Roy Reams

Donna McKechnie & Lee Roy Reams
Donna McKechnie & Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff
Lee Roy Reams, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff

Lee Roy Reams & Deborah Lynn
Lee Roy Reams & Deborah Lynn

Eda Sorokoff, Lee Roy Reams, Penny Fuller
Eda Sorokoff, Lee Roy Reams, Penny Fuller

Helmut Koller & Catherine Adler
Helmut Koller & Catherine Adler

Susan Powell, Miss America 1981 & Lee Roy Reams
Susan Powell, Miss America 1981 & Lee Roy Reams

Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler, Helmut Koller
Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler, Helmut Koller

Ken Waissman, Lee Roy Reams, Randi Levine-Miller
Ken Waissman, Lee Roy Reams, Randi Levine-Miller

Lorna Dallas Brown & Lee Roy Reams
Lorna Dallas Brown & Lee Roy Reams

Karen Akers & Lorna Dallas Brown
Karen Akers & Lorna Dallas Brown

Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams


