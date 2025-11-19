Photos: LEE ROY REAMS: BEHIND THE SCENES OF 42ND STREET at 54 Below

It was a celebrity filled room and on the video screens of 54 Below as Lee Roy took us behind the scenes of 42nd Street
Broadway’s Living Room became Lee Roy Ream’s living room last night ( Nov.18) and we were all lucky to be his guests. 54th Street became 42nd Street as Lee Roy took us on a journey through the years he starred in the1980’s Tony Award Winning Musical 42nd Street. No one has the “back stories” and can tell them like Lee Roy Reams. We were “In the Money” with a “Lullaby of Broadway” as Lee Roy “Shuffled Off To Buffalo” and 42nd Street, singing all those iconic Harry Warren and Al Dubin songs with his music director Alex Rybeck supplying the sound of a Broadway Orchestra using the 88 keys of 54 Below’s Steinway. The videos of Lee Roy dancing and singing back in the day interspersed during his performance reminded of us of why Lee Roy Reams is Broadway Royalty. His collection of celebrity photos displayed during the show were a history of the Golden Age of Broadway. It was a celebrity filled audience in the room and on the video screens of 54 Below… Check out the photos.
Gower Champion & Lee Roy Reams
David Merrick & Cast of 42nd Street
Bernadette Peters & Lee Roy Reams
Colette Colbert & Lee Roy Reams
Deborah Lynn & Riki Kane Larimer
Catherine Adler & Lee Roy Reams
Donna McKechnie & Lee Roy Reams
Lee Roy Reams, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff
Eda Sorokoff, Lee Roy Reams, Penny Fuller
Helmut Koller & Catherine Adler
Susan Powell, Miss America 1981 & Lee Roy Reams
Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler, Helmut Koller
Ken Waissman, Lee Roy Reams, Randi Levine-Miller
Lorna Dallas Brown & Lee Roy Reams
Karen Akers & Lorna Dallas Brown
