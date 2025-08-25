Review: Samantha Pauly Opens Up at Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On August 18 and 19, Joe’s Pub welcomed Samantha Pauly, whose cabaret set felt like a masterclass in song storytelling. A Grammy nominee and Drama Desk Award winner known for SIX, The Great Gatsby, and Evita, Pauly shaped an evening that reflected both her career highlights and emotional life chapters. With musical direction by Adam Cole Klepper, the show unfolded like a conversation, part performance, part confessional.

Backing Pauly the whole night was a sharp four-piece band: Adam Cole Klepper on piano, Nick Potocki on guitar, Dan Berkery on drums, and Sean Murphy on bass. The band kept the show grounded while giving Pauly space to soar.

The night opened with “God Is a Woman,” the song she auditioned with for SIX. Starting here grounded the set in her own history, her controlled delivery pulled the room in right away. It wasn’t about flash but honesty, which quickly became the thread tying the night together.

One of the most charming elements came from a grab-bag of songs pulled live from a hat. When Pauly landed on Adele’s “Easy,” she gave it a slow-burn quality that made every lyric sting.

Then came one of the night’s most anticipated moments. Special guest Jeremy Jordan joined Pauly for a duet of “As Long as You’re Mine.” Their voices blended with an ease that felt unplanned yet fated, a mix of Broadway star power and intimacy. It was the kind of number that you only get in a room this small, where two performers can breathe together and let the song carry itself. They’re comfort on stage made it feel like you were watching your close friends perform on stage.

Pauly’s take on “Waving Through a Window” from Dear Evan Hansen proved another highlight. She captured the song’s loneliness without overselling it, letting the restraint do the work. The number hit like a confession, echoing in the quiet of the club long after the final note.

Another unexpected standout was “We Can’t Be Friends (But Maybe You Just Want To),” featuring harmonies from music director Adam Cole Klepper. The way their voices wove together gave the song a piercing new texture, turning it into something more layered than a solo could ever manage.

What stood out most across the night was how personal it all felt. Pauly filled the space with warmth between numbers, weaving in little stories and asides that made the evening feel closer to a living room than a performance hall. The balance of power and vulnerability carried through every choice, making the night feel like an emotional journey instead of just a setlist.

By the end, the show added up to more than a string of Great Performances. It became a portrait of an artist reflecting on where she’s been, what she loves, and how she connects. Samantha Pauly turned Joe’s Pub into something rare: a room where Broadway stardom and personal storytelling meet, making the audience feel like part of the story itself.

Follow Samantha Pauly on Instagram @SamPauly for more on the singer.

Find more upcoming shows at Joe's Pub on their website here.



Reader Reviews

