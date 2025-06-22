Review: Steve Ross Honored By Cabaret Scenes & American Songbook Association

The pages of Cabaret Scenes Magazine came to life on June 21 at Green Room 42 when, together with the American Songbook Association, publishers of the legendary monthly magazine, they hosted the Fourth Annual Darrell Henline Award evening, which honored Steve Ross, aka “The Crown Prince of New York Cabaret”.

Keeping current with all things cabaret every month via the magazine is one thing, but being in a room for performances by a whole bouquet of artists who throughout the years have probably been featured on its pages is eminently more exciting than just reading about them and looking at headshots.

Well, I can attest to the fact that they all looked great (check my performance photos from last night), and more importantly, they once again validated why they represent some of the greatest practitioners of the art of Cabaret on the planet.

If someone unfamiliar with Steve Ross had wandered into the Green Room 42 last night, they would have left learning that besides being the “Crown Prince of Cabaret” he is beloved by his fellow performers for his extraordinary generosity. The “Voice of God” narrator for the evening, Carolyn Montgomery, Executive Director of the ASA, introduced each performer by reciting some of their moving remembrances and examples of helpfulness and support they had received from Steve during their careers. A few examples…… We were treated to the best of several genres, starting with Don Quixote actually putting on a stage beard in front of us, and belting out a Broadway favorite with his very own Sancho Panza by his side (Ron Spivak and Hector Ubarry), then Judy Carmichael, the finest Female Ragtime pianist in the world, a favorite on the Queen Mary 2, chopping wood on “Honey Suckle Rose”, then French chanter Jean Brassard harmonizing with the honoree on an exquisite duet of “Plaisir d’Mour”, Michael Gillet singing an obscure Noel Coward classic “Come the Wild, Wild Weather” about the endurance of friendship, and the evening went on and on with an incredible group of Cabaret performers. I sure you will read about it all in Cabaret Scenes Magazine, but you had to be there to hear and experience the all inclusive music and friendship of Steve Ross.

The show featured performers Ron Spivak and Hechter Ubarry, Judy Carmichael, Mark Nadler and KT Sullivan, Tom Anderson, Eva Swan, Zachary Stains,Dorthy Wiggins, Eric Comstock and Barbara Fasano, Craig Pomranz (Presentation of the 2025 Pomranz Grant recipients) Peter Mintun, Shana Farr, Jean Brassard, Eric Michael Gillett, Steve Ross, Frank Dain (presentation of Darrell Henine Award)

Music Director/Pianist Michael Lavine

