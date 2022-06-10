Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 10, 2022  

Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band Comes to Daryl's House This Month

Three time BMA nominee's The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are "the greatest front-porch blues band in the world". They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy, country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David "Honeyboy" Edwards.

Their latest record Dance Songs For Hard Times went #1 on the Billboard, iTunes and Sirius XM Blues Charts and was produced by Grammy winner Vance Powell (Jack White, Chris Stapleton). The record is critically acclaimed by Rolling Stone, Relix, Popmatters, Guitar World, American Songwriter, No Depression, Glide, Wide Open Country, Paste, American Blues Scene and many more!

Tickets: www.ticketweb.com/event/reverend-peytons-big-damn-band-daryls-house-tickets/11975385



